Coffee & Conversation shares positive parenting tips — through pandemic and beyond

Living through a pandemic and isolating your family from spreading COVID-19 have made these times challenging for children as well as their parents.

Lost school days, illness, emotional outbursts and feelings of worry and fear are surprisingly common right now and may indicate that your child is experiencing stress from the current times. As a caregiver, it can be tough to know how to help, not to mention frustrating.

Whether you’re in crisis or just need a parenting pick-me-up, the next Coffee & Conversation in La Crosse aims to help.

“Positive parenting: through the pandemic and beyond” will focus on positive discipline and parenting techniques with Joseph Poterucha, D.O., chair of Community Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine and Critical Care Medicine, from Mayo Clinic Health System. The virtual session is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m.

“Children learn healthy social skills and coping techniques as they grow, so it’s never been more important to practice positive parenting strategies,” said Dr. Poterucha, a father of six. “It’s critical to help kids build resiliency and confidence, even during the most trying of times.”

The session is open to the public and free to attend. There are two ways to participate.