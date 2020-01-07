You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coffee & Conversation to discuss childhood in the digital age
0 comments

Coffee & Conversation to discuss childhood in the digital age

{{featured_button_text}}

The next Coffee & Conversation event, hosted Mayo Clinic Health System and Misty's Dance Unlimited, will focus on the changes of childhood and parenthood in the digital age.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the International Performing Arts Center, 923 12th Ave. S., Onalaska.

Dr. Kristina Schlecht of the La Crosse-Mayo Family Medicine Residency Program will discuss the links between screen-time and potential childhood obesity, sleep difficulties and behavioral issues.

The event is free for area families and will feature children's crafts and activities, and a chance to submit anonymous questions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News