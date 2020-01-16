Cold Thursday giving way to weekend winter storm in La Crosse area
0 comments
alert top story

Cold Thursday giving way to weekend winter storm in La Crosse area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cold Thursday giving way to winter storm in La Crosse area

A cold Thursday will give way to ice and a big snowstorm Friday into Saturday for Wisconsin, with the track of the storm determining which areas get the most snow and which get less snow with more ice, according to forecasters.

Blowing and drifting snow is expected Saturday, with poor visibility at times.

The National Weather Service said the storm could deliver 4 to 7 inches of snow to La Crosse, 5 to 11 inches to Eau Claire, 2 to 4 inches of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice to Madison and about 4 inches to Green Bay.

Once the storm moves out, more cold air moves in, with wind chills expected to fall to 10 to 20 below zero Saturday night and again Sunday night.

And a weakening polar vortex means much colder weather is on tap for the second half of January, AccuWeather said.

Key links when severe weather strikes

Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

+19 From Tribune files: Photos of bald eagles in the La Crosse area
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News