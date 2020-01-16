Cold Thursday giving way to weekend winter storm in La Crosse area

A cold Thursday will give way to ice and a big snowstorm Friday into Saturday for Wisconsin, with the track of the storm determining which areas get the most snow and which get less snow with more ice, according to forecasters.
Blowing and drifting snow is expected Saturday, with poor visibility at times.
The National Weather Service said the storm could deliver 4 to 7 inches of snow to La Crosse, 5 to 11 inches to Eau Claire, 2 to 4 inches of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice to Madison and about 4 inches to Green Bay.
Once the storm moves out, more cold air moves in, with wind chills expected to fall to 10 to 20 below zero Saturday night and again Sunday night.
You have free articles remaining.
And a weakening polar vortex means much colder weather is on tap for the second half of January, AccuWeather said.
Key links when severe weather strikes
Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditions • National Weather Service office in La Crosse • La Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage map • Great Rivers 211
Riverside Park
Black River
Black River
Black River
Riverside Park
Black River
Copeland Park
Black River
Swift Creek
Swift Creek
Isle la Plume
Trout Run Trail
Riverside Park
Winona
French Island
Airport Beach
Pettibone Park
Riverside Park
Riverside Park
The La Crosse River marsh is home to an abundance of wildlife. Here's a sampling of some photos taken over the years by La Crosse Tribune phot…