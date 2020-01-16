Cold Thursday giving way to weekend winter storm in La Crosse area

A cold Thursday will give way to ice and a big snowstorm Friday into Saturday for Wisconsin, with the track of the storm determining which areas get the most snow and which get less snow with more ice, according to forecasters.

Blowing and drifting snow is expected Saturday, with poor visibility at times.

The National Weather Service said the storm could deliver 4 to 7 inches of snow to La Crosse, 5 to 11 inches to Eau Claire, 2 to 4 inches of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice to Madison and about 4 inches to Green Bay.

Once the storm moves out, more cold air moves in, with wind chills expected to fall to 10 to 20 below zero Saturday night and again Sunday night.

And a weakening polar vortex means much colder weather is on tap for the second half of January, AccuWeather said.