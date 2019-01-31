Cold weather on Wednesday kept downtown fairly quiet

Downtown La Crosse was fairly buttoned up for the cold Wednesday, but some businesses remained open.
Some taverns, ice cream parlors and coffee shops – such as Who’s On Third on 3rd Street, The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor on Pearl Street and Grounded Specialty Coffee on Main Street — were closed Wednesday.
Storefronts posted signs with a similar refrain: “Hello, BRRR…., STAY WARM FRIENDS. WE WILL BE CLOSED @ 5:00 PM TUESDAY. CLOSED ALL DAY ON WEDNESDAY! SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE.”
There weren’t many folks walking downtown, but it was business as usual at Kroner Hardware on Pearl Street.
Bill Kroner said the store sold a few heaters, hand warmers and a battery charger. There were fewer customers, but business is about the same “dollar-wise,” Kroner said. Both his employees came in Wednesday and he said the store doesn’t usually close a full day for weather, just special occasions such as weddings and funerals. “We sell things people need,” Kroner said.
Staff at the Radisson Hotel couldn’t provide information about how business was going but confirmed they would continue being open 24 hours despite the cold.
The Charmant Hotel received many weather-related cancellations, so its “numbers are down,” said Kaden Jahnke, the front office supervisor.
Jahnke said clients aren’t going out as much and are eating breakfast, lunch and dinner in the hotel.
There hasn’t been an increase in requests for extra pillows and blankets, but its coffee shop is experiencing more orders for hot beverages.
Jahnke said the hotel did have a special offer just for Wednesday – a discount based on the temperature below zero for customers who ate breakfast, lunch or dinner.
So, if it was -22 degrees, people received 22 percent off their meal. Jahnke said the hotel made sure to keep its valet service up and running by keeping employees properly bundled up in case clients needed their car, as well as ensuring snow was cleared off of cars for clients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.