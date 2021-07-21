Colds, flu likely to increase as COVID-19 precautions relax

"COVID stems from a virus that has been causing the common cold for centuries now. This is a very problematic strain that has developed," says Bassett. "It's been notoriously different for us to distinguish between the two -- they present with very similar symptoms."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Common colds typically stay in the upper respiratory tract and are characterized by sneezing, coughing, congestion, sore throat and runny nose, while COVID can also result in fever, nausea, diarrhea, and body aches. Getting tested for the coronavirus is recommended if you are experiencing any signs, especially if you haven't been vaccinated. Regardless of the type of virus, coronavirus precautions are urged.

"Hand hygiene, masking -- still be smart. If you do have symptoms you are likely shedding little virus particles," Bassett says. "Isolate yourself from healthy people, especially vulnerable populations," including the elderly, babies and immunocompromised persons. "If you're showing symptoms, be kind, be gracious to others. Don't go out touching things. Be mindful of your hand washing. It's OK to take a sick day from work."

Fortunately, Bassett says, the coronavirus hasn't made our bodies more susceptible to viral infection, calling our immune systems "evolutionary wonders" that "haven't weakened to the point of no return during the last 14 months."