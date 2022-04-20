 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collaborative job fair hosted by 7 local nonprofits

  • 0

Seven agencies serving the La Crosse area are hosting a collaborative job and volunteer fair on Friday, April 22 from 2 pm to 6 pm and Saturday, April 23 from 10 am to 2 pm at the REACH Services and Resource Center. 212 11th Street South in La Crosse.

Aptiv, Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources, New Horizons, Salvation Army, and the YWCA are seeking candidates to fill a wide variety of positions providing services.

“The list of positions available is diverse; we have everything from community advocacy, to teaching or job coaching, grant writing or administration, medical, skilled trades, or home caregiving. I could go on,” says Courtney Messer, Human Resources Director for Couleecap, one of the organizers of the job fair. “If you have an interest in serving your community, then we encourage you to stop by and see us.”

Part-time and full-time positions are available offering flexible work hours, benefit packages, and paid time off. Attendees can meet with an agency representative to learn more about positions. Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume, as interviews will be conducted on site.



Anyone who participates in an interview will be entered into a prize drawing. Other refreshments, activities, and door prizes will be offered to all who attend.

To learn more about positions available and to apply, visit career or opportunity pages at:

https://www.aptiv.org/careers

https://cclse.org/employment-opportunities/

https://www.couleecap.org/current-opportunities.html

https://www.ilresources.org/blank-2

http://www.nhagainstabuse.org/

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/usc/employment/

https://www.ywcalax.org/who-we-are/careers/

To learn more about the job fair, visit https://www.couleecap.org/job-fair.html

