Collison with dump truck leaves tractor operator serious injured

An Oct. 5 collision between a farm tractor and a dump truck in Monroe County has left a man seriously injured.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Olsen was operating a New Holland tractor northbound on Hwy. B in the town of Little Falls around 7:15 p.m., when it was struck in the rear by a 2000 Red Peterbilt dump truck operated by Michael Cannon.

Olsen was hauling a load of corn silage on a wooden wagon at the time of the crash. He was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cannon was uninjured.

The road was closed for five hours while the crash investigation was conducted. This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Cataract First Responders, Monroe County Highway Department, and Gundersen Air.

