Altman wrong about Catholic Democrats

Father James Altman, pastor of St. James Catholic Church, La Crosse, wrongly asserts, “You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.” He adds that Catholic Democrats must repent or “face the fires of hell.”

Altman underlines his position by saying “the number of Catholics who voted for Barack Obama is zero.” In other words, voting for Obama instantaneously kicks you out of the Catholic church.

Altman presumes to judge who is in and who is out of the Catholic church. Others do the same. Cardinal Raymond Burke would refuse Communion to both John Kerry and Joe Biden. Lou Holtz, former Notre Dame football coach, stated at the Republican National Convention that Joe Biden is “a Catholic in name only.”

On the other hand, author James Joyce defines the Catholic church as “Here comes everybody.” The church includes both Al Capone and Mother Teresa. Both Attorney General William Barr and TV host Stephen Colbert. Both Joe Biden and Amy Coney Barrett have been profoundly formed by their Catholicism — yet come to profoundly different understandings of their faith.

Bishop William Callahan of La Crosse disagrees with Altman. In a document dated Sept. 9, he states that Altman is divisive, scandalous, completely inappropriate and not far from inducing and receiving a penalty.