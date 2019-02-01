Opinions vary on whether England should leave the European Union, but I’ve decided to embrace the Brexit concept. Not the British exit, but a Brexit of another kind: A Bromley exit.
In a 2016 referendum, United Kingdom voters narrowly supported leaving the partnership of European countries. Politicians continue to wrangle over Brexit options, with a vote on amendments to British law set this week.
I don’t know how that will play out, or whether England declaring independence from the EU is a good idea. But I know I’m ready to embark upon a Brexit of my own.
Calls for a Bromley exit are nothing new. I’ve been asked to leave taverns, Victoria’s Secret, journalism … even polite society. But this Brexit will come of my own volition.
It’s thrilling, really, to list all the undesirable things in your life and cross them off one by one. Tired of tripping over your kids’ 1.2 million pairs of shoes every time you leave the house? Just Brexit: Bag them up — the shoes, not the kids — take them to the thrift shop and never stumble out the door again. Don’t worry about the kids being out of shoes to wear: They probably have six more pairs in their bedrooms.
Unintended consequences can’t be ignored when contemplating a Brexit.
Sure, you could Brexit paying taxes, but the next thing you know, the street in front of your house would be pockmarked with potholes, the local schools wouldn’t be able to afford paper clips, and there’d be no one to call when trespassing dogs poop on your peonies.
And you can’t Brexit everything you despise, as an individual has only so much power. I’d love to Brexit my lack of personal riches, but there doesn’t seem to be a legislative remedy for that sort of thing.
Speaking of the government, I just might Brexit political news. That’s a questionable choice for someone who works in media, as we’re supposed to stay informed. But let’s be honest, all the president’s men getting arrested has little bearing on the day-to-day workings of Baraboo’s parks board. If the federal government can survive shutting down for a month, surely life will go on if I skip political news for a while. Time for a Brexit.
Across the pond, Brits are debating whether — and how best — to leave the EU, formally created in 1993 but which traces its roots to just after World War II and a continental desire to create a symbiotic economy. The theory is that trade partners are unlikely to declare war on one another. This principle failed in the Bromley household, where negotiations over baseball card trades frequently resulted in violence. I’ll never forget giving Steve Urban a king’s ransom for a 1980 Topps George Brett, only to see him slyly produce a second one from the pocket of his collector’s album and slide it in the recently vacated slot. It was the first time I seriously considered committing murder.
I didn’t go through with it, of course. But in England, politicians appear poised to follow through on their Brexit, arguing over the finer points of bidding the EU “cheerio.” This would be an interesting process to follow over the next two months, if I hadn’t committed to giving up political news two paragraphs ago.
I imagine we’d all like to Brexit some things, but this be more easily said than done. You might want to Brexit your in-laws, but that would require legal action. You can’t Brexit being short or near-sighted or Norwegian. And you can’t Brexit other people’s behavior without ridding yourself of the offenders entirely. This may explain why I’m asked to leave so many places.
But there are things that, in Great Britain’s spirit of breakaway independence, we certainly could liberate ourselves from.
There always are potential obstacles that might trip us up, but after my shoe roundup, there are 1.2 million fewer than there used to be.
