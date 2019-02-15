At last, squirrels have gotten the justice they deserve. After years of being held up as scapegoats for power outages, the rodents have been exonerated by the courts.
I take you to that hotbed of wisdom known as Iowa, where the state Supreme Court recently ruled that wayward electricity, not a squirrel, was to blame for $213,000 in damage to the city of West Liberty’s power substation.
The squirrel wasn’t completely innocent. It climbed onto an electrical transformer, triggering a high-voltage spark that damaged the substation. This was bad news for West Liberty, whose insurance policy excluded damage caused by electrical arcs not related to lighting strikes. Dare I suggest West Liberty make a call to Liberty Mutual? Liberty, Liberty, Li-berty, Liii-bertyyy.
The city argued the squirrel caused the damage because it touched a 7,000-volt clamp and a grounded metal frame, causing an electrical arc and shorting out the equipment. This may seem like a risky way for a bushy-tailed pest to get its kicks, but there just isn’t much else to do in Iowa.
The old blame-the-wayward-squirrel routine is the oldest ploy in power providers’ playbook. As my nine loyal readers know, I have long worked to root out a conspiracy in the power industry. Whenever something goes wrong with the grid and they don’t want us to know the real cause — or, worse yet, they don’t even know the cause — they say a squirrel got into the equipment and shorted out the system. I don’t know what they’re hiding, but I do know this is the only multibillion-dollar industry that’s helpless against vermin.
Iowa’s Supreme Court saw through this tired gambit. It ruled the city’s insurance company won’t have to pay for the damage, siding with lower courts that found the damage was caused by the electrical arc, not the squirrel.
I suppose it’s sound corporate policy to choose scapegoats that are incapable of rebuttal. But you can only go to that well so often before the humans start noticing. There’s only so much we’ll forgive, unless you’re president of the United States.
Just last year a squirrel was blamed for a Sauk City outage that left residents without power for two hours. The village’s utilities director claimed the intruder got past the “squirrel guards” installed to protect the equipment and the rodents. Perhaps it’s time to arm the squirrel guards.
Every year, dozens of outages are attributed to these furry agents of chaos. Utility companies are careful to note such events aren’t “power failures.” That would indicate fault. No, these incidents are “power outages.” The power didn’t fail: It’s just “out.” Like it’s picking up a cappuccino or something.
I have long suspected a cover-up. I mean, come on: Power companies are big businesses. Can’t they design hardware that foils squirrels? They’re rodents, not Navy SEALs.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe squirrels sometimes truly are the causes — and victims — of electrical issues. We’ve all seen them scurry along a power line, only to get zapped and smushed between the tire treads of a Toyota Corolla. But there’s no way these suspected terrorists are all that ails power providers.
Power companies say they’re taking steps to deter squirrels and other wildlife, ranging from designing new hardware to spraying utility poles with fox urine. Yet animals, particularly squirrels, allegedly cause 90 percent of outages. If the fat cats who run Big Power think I’m buying that, they’re nuts.
Is any other industry in America paralyzed by rodents? It’s a cover-up. Big Power knows many American consumers — these are the people propping up the home shopping network industry — will buy just about anything. And they know we’d rather chuckle about a wayward squirrel getting fried than consider the frightening possibility that our power grid is inadequate and capable of failure at any time.
Oh wait, the system wouldn’t “fail.” It would just be “out.” Just like the city of West Liberty is out $213,000.
