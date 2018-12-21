Congratulations, humorless prudes: You’ve shut down one of the most colorfully named and spirited newspapers in American history, the Uranus Examiner.
After just five editions, the Missouri weekly folded this month. The paper’s editor and publisher blamed a “Fuddy Duddy Squad” for the publication’s demise. They claimed banks wouldn’t lend the business money, and advertisers refused to support the paper because publisher and unofficial Uranus mayor Louie Keen once owned a strip club.
Whether that’s the naked truth or a convenient cop-out, this much is certain: No longer will we read headlines such as “Mayor lands big rocket in Uranus,” “Fudge from Uranus” and “Local mayors team up to pump Uranus on regular basis.”
The Examiner sought to fill a void left when the nearby Waynesville Daily Guide shut down. A former Daily Guide editor, Natalie Sanders, teamed up with a tourist spot named Uranus — it’s an attraction, not a municipality — to create a newspaper promoting local businesses and destinations. Uranus is home to the world’s largest belt buckle, not to mention a sideshow museum and, yes, a fudge factory.
The paper took its mission more seriously than you might think. The Oct. 26 edition, a collector’s item I received from Keen, features coverage of the city of Dixon’s financial crisis, a column from the sheriff and a church page. Keen wrote a column accusing the Waynesville mayor of violating constituents’ constitutional rights by blocking him and others from her Facebook page, which he claims she uses to discuss government issues.
There was plenty of fun, too. Next to Keen’s column appeared a piece from some Baraboobian named Bromley about the newspaper and its pun-friendly name. Advertisements trumpet such enticements as “Get the best reception in Uranus!” One article promotes an upcoming event titled “Big Man in Uranus.”
It wasn’t all fun and puns at the Examiner. Several school districts declined to provide Sanders information, despite the editor’s plea that hers would be a real newspaper, not some poop sheet printed on a two-ply roll.
Opinion in and around Uranus was split down the middle from the start. Saying she didn’t want people making cracks, the mayor said she wouldn’t publish Waynesville’s legal notices in the Examiner.
The uptight power brokers of Pulaski County got what they wanted, shutting down the Examiner. Maybe they didn’t want their corner of the world to become the butt of jokes. Or maybe they just didn’t like that Keen once owned the local strip club. You’d think they’d be grateful he replaced it with a tourist destination to make Uranus more family-friendly. Nothing says “quality time” like signing up for axe-throwing competitions at the Axehole.
Thanks to them, no longer will 15,000 copies of the Examiner be dumped into mailboxes. No longer will Moonicorn Creamery advertise “Family fun in Uranus!” No longer will headlines blare, “Reality show to be filmed in Uranus.”
There was a lot to like about the Examiner, from its feisty independence to its name. Lots of great newspaper names have come and gone, of course. You’ve probably heard of the Sacramento Bee, the Memphis Commercial Appeal and the New Orleans Times-Picayune (the T-P, unlike the Uranus Examiner, is still among us). But don’t forget the Jefferson Jimplecute in Texas, the Laramie Boomerang in Wyoming or the Unterrified Democrat in Missouri. Democrats have grown less terrified since the midterm elections.
Some wondered whether it was the publisher’s head, and not Uranus, that needed an examiner when he chose the name. Maybe a guy who started an underground high school newspaper that included a swimsuit issue isn’t the best judge of such things, but I think America could use more rabblerousing rags that don’t take themselves too seriously. I can’t be the only scribe who thinks he might’ve fit in nicely in Uranus.
After 20-plus years at the Baraboo News Republic, there’s no doubt which American newspaper is my favorite. But I just might rank the Uranus Examiner a solid No. 2.
