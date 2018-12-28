It was the day after Christmas, and you knew what it meant: finally getting what you really want.
Did you hear what I heard? Your family was out of your house. No one asked you to unclog the toilet.
Did you see what I saw? Cooled off after a couple days of inactivity, your credit card was no longer smoldering.
Do you know what I knew? You were now free to return the crap you received and get what you really wanted.
Dec. 26 brings more than Boxing Day: It’s also send-back-those-boxes day. As long as it came with a gift receipt, you can turn that “365 Days of Cats” calendar into the latest bestseller.
These days if you wait to return gifts until after Christmas, you’re actually behind. (Just what we need: more holiday schedule pressure.) Retailers and delivery companies used to gear up for National Returns Day in early January, but now it arrives days before Christmas. “Hey, Gaspar, the frankincense was a nice thought, but at the moment what we really need is a bed. Any chance you kept the receipt?”
This year, for the first time, shipping of thanks-but-no-thanks packages will peak before Christmas. UPS expected to ship about 1.5 million returned packages per day as of Dec. 19. That means there have been a lot of fruitcakes on America’s roadways. But I suppose that’s nothing new.
Why are gifts getting returned so early? Unless people are celebrating Christmas in early December, it must be due to buyers’ remorse. Maybe people are buying something nice for Uncle Milt the day after Halloween, only to exchange it for wrinkle cream when he comments at Thanksgiving dinner that we probably don’t need to eat that second slice of pumpkin pie.
Experts say several factors are at play. Retailers rolled out steep holiday discounts before Black Friday, pushing shoppers to start early. Plus, companies are pushing fast and easy shipping options.
The customer is always right, especially when the giver was wrong and the receiver wants to make it right.
UPS says National Returns Day has been inching toward December each year. Black Friday and Cyber Monday lead to Send it Back Saturday.
Let’s face it, we’ve all received gifts we were less than excited about. Cleaning supplies from the mother-in-law whose hints are oh-so-subtle. A donation in your name to the American Federation of Left-Handed Women with Glass Eyes. A gift certificate for a wax at the local salon. “Thanks, sis, but I mustache you a question.”
Scales, exercise equipment, air fresheners — there are all kinds of offensive gifts going around. Some people like to use Christmas as a weapon, such as passive-aggressive parents who break the news by giving a child a book titled “Coping with Being Adopted.”
It’s no wonder gifts are being returned at dizzying rates. Some of this stuff — such as a nose hair trimmer — you can’t get rid of fast enough. That’s why retailers are making it as easy to return merchandise as it is to buy it in the first place. Amazon expanded free shipping to all customers through the holidays. It gave Prime members free same-day delivery on millions of items. Target offered free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase or membership required. Walmart is continuing to offer free two-day shipping in the U.S. on purchases of $35 or more, but only if they don’t include stretch mark cream.
Dec. 26 was the day we decompressed from the holiday. As you turned your “365 Days of Cats” calendar to Dec. 26, I hope you tried to take a deep breath and smile as you loaded up off-the-mark gifts handed over by the people who really should know you best.
Go ahead. Treat yourself by getting what you really want, and take some time to relax. After all, you have 362 shopping days left until Christmas.
