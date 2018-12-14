I’d call People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals media hogs, but they’d object. Not to the characterization that they’re blatant attention seekers, but to the use of the word “hogs.”
Last week a PETA tweet achieved its purpose, generating national outrage and mockery. The organization asked Americans to refrain from using slang phrases that contain “anti-animal language.” Rather than saying “bring home the bacon,” they want us to say “bring home the bagels.”
Like a bagel, PETA’s logic has a hole at its center: Pigs aren’t offended by idioms. They can’t be. They don’t understand language. Unless they’re like Napoleon in “Animal Farm,” in which case we face a whole new set of problems.
Widespread criticism of the tweet made it a national talking point, which was of course PETA’s goal from the start. Its promoters are smarter than the average bear, although they would never say so.
Critics claimed PETA, an organization already known for over-the-top grandstanding and publicity stunts, had jumped the shark this time. Rather than “beat a dead horse,” PETA wants us to say “feed a fed horse.” The nonprofit animal rights group wants you to remove “speciesism from your daily conversations.” It tweeted a chart listing animal-related phrases next to suitable replacements. It was their way of taking the bull by the horns or, as they would prefer you put it, take the flower by the thorns.
“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it,” PETA tweeted.
America reacted predictably. Some suggested PETA find bigger fish to fry, while others accused the group of trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. The more provocative critics invited PETA to kiss their … donkey.
Not everyone saw humor in the situation. A follow-up tweet compared “phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals” to racist and homophobic terms no longer considered acceptable. While pigs born to become bacon certainly face challenges, some weren’t happy to see their plight compared to that of oppressed human groups. This is where PETA zealots get themselves in trouble, forgetting they’re the only ones — other than Napoleon the barnyard bully — who put animals on equal footing with people.
Despite the criticism, PETA found itself sitting in the catbird seat. Its chart went viral. It was mentioned in talk show monologues. At the risk of offending the world’s dolphins, whales and porpoises, one might say it made a splash.
And that’s what the organization is all about. It can make a point — not letting you forget that the bacon you’re eating required the slaughter of a pig — while also attracting national attention. You might call this killing two birds with one stone, unless you belong to PETA, in which case you’d say it’s feeding two birds with one scone.
“This is not going to be our primary focus by any means,” PETA spokeswoman Ashley Byrne told the Washington Post. “But you know, if having this conversation makes people start to think about why PETA might not love a phrase like ‘bring home the bacon’ — and that would be because the pigs are leading miserable lives before they become bacon — then great.”
Most people agree with PETA members that animals should be treated humanely. Whether they should be eaten — animals, I mean, not PETA members — is a matter of personal opinion. But where PETA diverges from — and outrages — the mainstream is in its envelope-pushing publicity campaigns.
Therein lies the group’s genius. It takes audacious acts to attract attention in the Internet’s bustling public square. Figuring it’s better to be ridiculed than ignored, PETA has learned how to bring home the bagels.
