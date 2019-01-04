Forget losing weight or better budgeting time, America should resolve in 2019 to stop shoving weird objects inside itself.
A small transistor radio doesn’t belong in your throat. A car key doesn’t belong in your ear. A sex toy doesn’t belong in your nose. There are lots of things that shouldn’t go in the orifices located farther south, and yet hospital staff found BB pellets, art supplies and the leg of a telescope in all kinds of unexpected places.
In its annual year-end gift to us all, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released its database of emergency room visits. There are a lot of uncoordinated, felonious and twisted people out there. I’m not one to cast stones, but when a nurse finds a baton in your vagina, it’s clear your life has veered off the mainstream and into Freaktown.
They say ER staff are the best people to hang around at parties, and you’re about to find out why. “Did I ever tell you about the time a guy sneezed and a keyboard key came out of his nostril? And then sneezed again, producing a second key?”
You might think working as an ear, nose and throat specialist would be boring, until you meet a patient who has a toy mouse lodged in his ear. Or the nutball who had popcorn kernels in both ears. Why? She feeds her ears because they’re hungry.
Ever found a butterfly in your nose? Me, either. But patients got one of those, as well as a rubber band, a tree nut and gum stuck in their schnozes last year.
Some of the 2,917 ER visits clearly were the result of innocent household mishaps. Take, for example, the guy who had his wife’s earring in his mouth and accidentally swallowed it. I suppose it’s possible — and painful — to accidentally sit on a Christmas tree ornament and get it wedged into your rectum. As for the lady who broke her sex toy, leaving it — and the batteries — trapped in her vagina, well, I can’t say that could happen to anyone, but I can see how that might happen.
Some other reports, though, are difficult to explain. There can’t be a good reason to put a pipe cleaner, a pen cap or a domino in your penis. And there may be a reason to place a thin electrified rod there, but I don’t want to know what it is.
One guy came to the ER with a piece of white plastic stuck up there, which he claimed had broken off while he was working with crafts.
Try though one might to write this off as a household accident, any explanation involving crafting nude is a tough sell.
Some items — art supplies, dominoes and plastic bananas — found their way into multiple orifices last year.
The list of items found down under is simply terrifying. From a billiard ball to an SD card to a full-size aerosol can, these are tales that’ll make you clench your cheeks.
Some of these patients are dim bulbs, and I’m not just talking about the one who got a light bulb lodged in his rear. One patient reported pushing drugs up the rectum using a lighter, but was only able to retrieve the drugs. Another took in a bottle of cinnamon whiskey rectally. Yet another put soap on an electrical wire and inserted it into his penis. How our species rose to the top of the food chain truly is a mystery.
America, I don’t know what’s going on.
But I do know there’s no good reason to waddle into the ER with a broom handle in your behind. We must resolve in this new year to stop putting things where they don’t belong. I sincerely hope the light bulb goes on. And I sincerely hope that bulb isn’t located in your rectum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.