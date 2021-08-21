Chris Hardie: A brief trip to the lakeshore

Day two’s highlight was a 58-mile boat trip that took us past two lighthouses on the Apostle Islands and a close-up view of the sea caves along the north shore. Our last lake boat tour was 15 years ago when we went to Mackinac Island. This tour was informative and provided scenery that you won’t get from the shore.

A Bayfield County road map gave us an opportunity to explore some of the backroads. There are a few farms carved out of the woods and many had just finished their second cutting of hay. There also are orchards and fruit farms that grow cherries, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and peaches, thanks to a microclimate off the lake.

We also found some secluded beaches. There’s no point in making a trip to one of the Great Lakes if you don’t take time to enjoy the water. I only wish our lodging had offered a better view of the water than what was promised as I could spend hours sitting along the lake listening to the soothing sounds of the waves rolling onto the shore.