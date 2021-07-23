Chris Hardie: Enjoy an analog summer

My brother Kevin and I gathered clams and even took home a couple of painted turtles that became pets in a child swimming pool we kept on the deck. They even wintered over in our bathtub.

A few times we also ventured north to stay at a cabin on No Mans Lake, a 230-acre lake in northern Vilas County. It was so north that the road went into the Upper Peninsula before dipping back down into Wisconsin. It was remote and quiet with excellent walleye fishing. The mosquitoes would eat you alive after dark, but hearing my first loon is something I will never forget.

Outside the cabin on Witters Lake was a ring and hook game. A metal ring about three inches across was suspended from a rope tied to a tree branch. The object of the game was to swing the rope so that the ring would land on a metal hook on a post. I’d spend hours trying to master this simple game — to see how many times it would take to land the ring. Grandpa told me the record was three.

The second year we came back to the cabin I ran from the car to see if the ring was still there. Much to my delight, it was still standing. I unhooked it, stood in the spot I had figured out the previous year and gave it a gentle push. I landed the hook on the first try and had a hard time convincing everyone else that I had actually done it.