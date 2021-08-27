Chris Hardie: Finding and telling stories is not a science

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirk is right -- we learn by doing. While there are certain roadmaps to follow while telling a story, you don’t get to the end without the journey. That’s the personal path that each writer takes. It could be a direct route with speed and efficiency or the winding way that comes with more detail and color.

The real answer to the source of my stories comes from who I am -- a flawed person doing my best to get up each day and play the hand I’m dealt. It doesn’t help that I’m really not a good poker player. But I try hard to not overgrow my britches, to be genuine to myself and more importantly, to others.

A good story connects the past to the future, which is why I like to delve into history. My personal history often takes me back to events of my childhood and connections with friends and family that helped mold and shape the one-of-a-kind model that sits before you today.

My reflections often take me to my late grandmother Cecile Hardie, who was the champion of what she called visiting. That’s when the TV was turned off, the coffee pot was turned on and you sat around the kitchen table and talked.

Special occasions sometimes involved sitting on the davenport in the parlor, but there was always coffee -- Grandma’s lubricant for socialization. She boiled it on the stove, so it was hot and strong.