Chris Hardie: Moving tales and close calls

About halfway up the driveway the load started to shift — toward me. I spread my arms as wide as possible and flattened myself out. I felt myself getting pushed backward by the weight just as Dad pulled onto the flat spot at the top of the driveway.

I looked down and saw my feet were right at the edge of the truck, just ahead of the freezer, stove and refrigerator that had slid backward. I could have been crushed by our appliances. But I wasn’t. So we used a few pieces of twine to help secure the next load — and I still rode in the back just in case.

I also helped several staff members move — one couple I helped three times. As Dad would say, you gotta make the best use out of a strong back and a weak mind.

I once helped a staff member move a large upright piano from his basement. Anyone who has moved a piano knows there’s a reason why they are often sold with the house.

In this case the walls surrounding the steps had been enclosed after the piano was moved into the basement. It was a four-man job and the staircase wasn’t wide enough to get two men on each side of the piano.