Chris Hardie: No time to get somber

I’ve been having to air up both front tires most of the summer until July, when the right front tire got slashed by a rock. The gash was too big to use the slime patch. I purchased a replacement tire and just in case also bought an innertube. I had plans to take an hour, remove the tire, put the new one on the rim and be good to go.

Two hours later with my tools and some choice words scattered everywhere, I finally got the old tire off the rim and resigned myself to take it to an implement dealer to mount the new one — with the tube. A week later the tire went flat — again — so I pumped it full of the slime and so far it’s been holding air — most of the time.

Mowing country lawns also means landscaping with all of the gopher mounds and uneven terrain, which is a little hard on the mower blades. You know it’s time to change the blades when you mow and have a hard time telling where the grass was cut.

I had hoped to make it to the end of the season without having to change the blades, but clearly the mower wasn’t cutting it anymore. So I dropped the mowing deck, turned it over and understood why. One of the blades had both ends bent straight up — not exactly standard placement for a mower blade. A fan blade, perhaps.