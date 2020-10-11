Chris Hardie: The end of the season

My footsteps made soft crunching noises as I walked across a frosty white carpet. A waning moon was visible in the early morning sky.
In the early hours of Oct. 4, the growing season ended in our valley as temperatures fell into the upper 20s. I awoke to a layer of white frost coating the lawn.
I consider it a long season when we reach the month of October without having a hard frost — which usually comes by the second week of September. Our last frost of the spring was in the middle May and we narrowly escaped temperatures in the middle 30s on May 31.
As I carried a bale of hay across the frozen grass, the morning sun was rising above the ridge. Our cows, goats and donkeys were happy to see the hay as their pasture has grown thin. Soon they will be on hay for the next few months. The two pigs were huddled together but quickly rushed toward their dish when I brought in a pail of feed. In the span of a few months they have grown to more than 200 pounds and will soon be butchered.
Inside the chicken coop the hens eagerly pecked at their grain. Their egg production that averaged a dozen or more eggs per day just a few weeks ago has dropped in half. I collected six eggs and put them into the pockets of my sweatshirt.
I glanced across the valley to the hillside above the creek. The reds, oranges and yellows of the birch, poplar, maple, elm, hickory and oak were ablaze in the early-morning sun. The warmth of the rays was melting the frost on the gate.
It looks like the colors are coming a little earlier this year. The timing may change slightly each year depending on the weather, but the palate comes just the same. Daylight hours diminish and the photosynthesis in trees slows and stops. Deciduous leaves dominated by green chlorophyll the rest of the year show the yellows, orange and brown from carotenoid pigments and the reds from anthocyanins.
Nature moves at her own speed. While it took an entire growing season to take those leaves from buds to the end of photosynthesis, other signs quickly come and go. In less than a week, I watched a ring of fungus in our yard pop up, grow, wither and decay. Life moves at all speeds.
The old sheets and towels covering our fall mums were still frosty. We’re trying to extend their season by a few weeks — if the latent heat from the ground will allow them to survive the killer crystals. One more night of frost and then a warm-up — the forecast calls for temperatures to climb back into the 70s by the end of the week.
There’s a tinge of sadness that comes with the advance of fall. The change of seasons and the shortening of the days reminds me that our days also grow shorter. I think about deeds undone, regrets and shortcomings.
I recall the words I wrote about fall five years ago:
“Life is often as tenuous as the withering stem that holds the leaf to the branch. We know not if we’re in the autumn of our lives or whether spring will come.
She teases us, autumn does, with her fleeting beauty. “Take my hand,” she whispers through the rustling leaves. So we do and we dance amidst the blazing landscape, leaving our cares and worries behind, if only for a while.”
Yes, she is beautiful. Take time to enjoy the dance.
