Chris Hardie: The end of the season

My footsteps made soft crunching noises as I walked across a frosty white carpet. A waning moon was visible in the early morning sky.

In the early hours of Oct. 4, the growing season ended in our valley as temperatures fell into the upper 20s. I awoke to a layer of white frost coating the lawn.

I consider it a long season when we reach the month of October without having a hard frost — which usually comes by the second week of September. Our last frost of the spring was in the middle May and we narrowly escaped temperatures in the middle 30s on May 31.

As I carried a bale of hay across the frozen grass, the morning sun was rising above the ridge. Our cows, goats and donkeys were happy to see the hay as their pasture has grown thin. Soon they will be on hay for the next few months. The two pigs were huddled together but quickly rushed toward their dish when I brought in a pail of feed. In the span of a few months they have grown to more than 200 pounds and will soon be butchered.

Inside the chicken coop the hens eagerly pecked at their grain. Their egg production that averaged a dozen or more eggs per day just a few weeks ago has dropped in half. I collected six eggs and put them into the pockets of my sweatshirt.