It took hours of debate and some last-minute sums, but a La Crosse committee, with help from Mayor Tim Kabat and council president Martin Gaul, came up with a compromise for the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion that keeps it within the $42 million budget, restores the full North Hall and puts a little toward going green.
The Finance and Personnel Committee unanimously approved the schematic design of the city-owned convention center that includes all the special features recommended by the La Crosse Center Board, adds 3,000 square feet to the rebuilt exhibition hall to make it 15,000 square feet total and includes solar panels on the roof.
“What we want to do here this evening is to proceed. Everybody is in agreement no matter what side you’re on here is that we need to proceed in a timely fashion,” Gaul said.
After spending years working on a design, the La Crosse Center Board and city council members are hearing from area business leaders, who are urging them to bring some certainty to the convention center’s future.
Dave Ring, a member of the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, told the committee that the delay was costing area businesses money, saying hotel room sales were down 10 percent in 2019 already.
“We need to remove that uncertainty, because uncertainty creates doubt, results in reduced sales, ultimately in reduced room-tax revenue and it creates a huge opportunity loss for the city, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the businesses that rely on the Convention and Visitors Bureau,” Ring said. Kabat agreed that the project needed to move forward — so long as it kept to the fiscal constraints set last year.
“We’ve come too far with this process, and I don’t want to be in a position where the $42 million is exceeded, because I think you probably have an idea of where I would come down on that,” Kabat said. “I think this is the best route forward.”
The compromise was made thanks to the approval of a contract with Johnson Controls to upgrade heating and cooling systems and lighting in four city-owned buildings, including the La Crosse Center, as part of a citywide effort to operate more efficiently and save on energy costs. Those upgrades to the La Crosse Center were originally included in the $42 million project.
Kabat agreed to use the savings from the energy upgrade to pay for the $1 million upgrades, freeing up that amount in the project budget.
“My requirement to be able to utilize that is a portion of that savings, if you will, or availability, has to be used for bringing clean, renewable energy in the form of solar rooftop photovoltaic arrays,” Kabat said.
Preliminary estimates show the solar panels would be about $400,000 to $500,000.
The proposal, which goes to the full La Crosse Common Council 6 p.m. April 11, also removes $300,000 from the $5 million contingency fund for the project.
The compromise came after a lengthy discussion that largely focused on the future of North Hall.
Chris Navratil, vice president of Shamrock Productions, urged the city to rebuild the exhibition hall to the full 15,000-square-foot size it is now, rather than take it down just over 11,000-square feet. Shamrock Productions has put on the La Crosse Sports Show in the convention center for more than 40 years and hopes to continue to use the North Hall. The show is bursting at the seams already and wants room to grow, not to be forced to shrink, Navratil said.
Council members were sympathetic to her cause, but some, like Doug Happel, were unwilling to raise the budget to accommodate the larger exhibition hall.
“My bottom line has been for months $42 million, not $42 million and one,” Happel said.
The schematic design approved by the committee includes a 12,000-square-foot ballroom, 9,000 square feet of meeting rooms, an atrium, a skywalk connecting the two sides of the building on the western side and a rooftop garden terrace over North Hall, as well as a full North Hall and the solar power array. It also includes about $6 million in maintenance, including replacements for the seats in the arena.
