Greg KIrscher: Can we still learn?

So what’s the answer? Biblical teaching stresses that peace with God paves the way for peace with each other.

Only God has the ability to change hearts and minds permanently and completely. So on one level, the answer’s quite simple. Choose to follow God instead of self. Yet, for many, surrendering personal autonomy is a sticky wicket.

The “freedom” of post-modern thought offers a false sense of security because it’s so closely tied to self-gratification. This “freedom” allows us to judge our neighbor or do whatever we want as long as it’s in our own best interest.

Yet, history shows that we step into moral quicksand when we ignore the wisdom and supernatural abilities of a God who’s issued his own set of absolute standards. Since we know what’s best for us, the current thinking goes, we do what feels best, and reap the consequences.

Back in the ’60s, the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary popularized a song called, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” The refrain poses the penetrating question, “When will they ever learn?”

Along with the videos of our smoking cities last week, I saw flashbacks of the charred skeletons of cars on that dark day at Marquette Park. And I heard that old, haunting refrain: “When will they ever learn, oh when will they ever learn?”

Greg Kirscher of La Crosse has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, a custodian and a freelance writer.

