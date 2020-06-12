Greg KIrscher: Can we still learn?

One hot August day in 1966 as I neared our neighborhood park, I spotted a line of CTA buses stretched along 71st Street on Chicago’s south side.
I smiled at first, having never seen a bus traffic jam — until I saw they were packed with riot police. Martin Luther King and the freedom marchers had just arrived.
The point is not to rehash vitriolic history. You can google the whole sordid affair if you’re inclined at “Marquette Park race riots.” Because of his tireless efforts, King moved the needle of justice. Laws were soon passed and subsequent modifications ensured equality under the law.
But law can only do so much. Nearly two generations have come and gone since the ‘60s. While government examines the law, generations themselves must examine the heart.
And from the obvious state of things, introspection hasn’t progressed very well. Again, the point is not to catalogue a list of national sins. But merely to point out the Biblical axiom that man reaps what he sows.
Ironically, America is technologically the most advanced nation in the world, but we haven’t figured out how to live together. Why? We’ve sowed the seeds of self-gratification. And since the ’60s, crops have flourished. Even as early as 2003, the Barna Research Group estimated that only 4% of adults live by a Biblical worldview.
So what’s the answer? Biblical teaching stresses that peace with God paves the way for peace with each other.
Only God has the ability to change hearts and minds permanently and completely. So on one level, the answer’s quite simple. Choose to follow God instead of self. Yet, for many, surrendering personal autonomy is a sticky wicket.
The “freedom” of post-modern thought offers a false sense of security because it’s so closely tied to self-gratification. This “freedom” allows us to judge our neighbor or do whatever we want as long as it’s in our own best interest.
Yet, history shows that we step into moral quicksand when we ignore the wisdom and supernatural abilities of a God who’s issued his own set of absolute standards. Since we know what’s best for us, the current thinking goes, we do what feels best, and reap the consequences.
Back in the ’60s, the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary popularized a song called, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” The refrain poses the penetrating question, “When will they ever learn?”
Along with the videos of our smoking cities last week, I saw flashbacks of the charred skeletons of cars on that dark day at Marquette Park. And I heard that old, haunting refrain: “When will they ever learn, oh when will they ever learn?”
Greg Kirscher of La Crosse has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, a custodian and a freelance writer.
