Jerome Christenson: And soon there will be gunfire

Across the state, it’s the annual ritual of thinning the herd, restocking the freezer, or concocting credible excuses for “the one that got away.” It’s time to shake the mothballs out of the blaze orange woolens, check the hunting boots for mouse nests and maybe lay in a fresh set or two of high tech insulated undies. For thousands of folks across Minnesota and across the Midwest, deer season is doubtless the best argument for the Second Amendment we’ve got goin’… for hunters and people who just like to eat deer meat.

I’d have to put myself firmly in the latter category. Now Dad was a dedicated deer hunter — or perhaps more accurately stated, was dedicated to going deer hunting. Every November he and a crew of boyhood buddies rendezvoused at a ramshackle lodge situated in the midst of a stretch of second-growth scrub woods on the southern fringe of what we’d call Up Nort with the declared and undeclared twin intents of shooting deer and drinking brandy — at least one of which was invariably accomplished. This tradition got its start in an era when whitetails were still relatively scarce, so when Dad rolled into the farmyard with a yearling doe tied over the right front fender of his ’52 Studebaker, it was hailed as quite an accomplishment — specially for a fellow who annually unlimbered his deer rifle three days before the opener just to make sure the doggone thing still fired.