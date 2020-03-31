Jerome Christenson: Another greatest generation?

Are we in the midst of a modern heyday for hermits or what? Not since the 5th century when the desert fathers made saints of themselves by living atop pillars out in the wilderness, all the better to preach the gospel to sinners coming to gawk, has social distancing carried such a cultural panache.

For all of us, the word on the (deserted) street is “stay home,” and if you’re not home, go there.

The idea is simple and straightforward. If we stay far enough apart that we don’t breathe on one another it will keep the corona bug from spreading faster than the docs can deal with it. If we manage to do that, most all of us will emerge from this mess with our lives and lungs relatively intact.

Now there’s no denying all this enforced inactivity has caused a whole bunch of problems.

With folks not going to work, not going to the mall, not hanging out at the bars or buying gas to get there, the world economy’s get up and go has pretty well gotten up and left, and about the only thing that anybody’s thought of to do about that is have the government send everybody some money and declare liquor stores an essential service so folks have someplace to spend it.

All of this idleness has had a personal downside as well.