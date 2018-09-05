We’re all in our places with bright shining faces …
Yup, for what it’s worth, from pre- to graduate, school is back in session again.
That’s not much different from any other fall, I suppose, but tucked away in that casual observation is a serious question … what is it worth to be going back to school?
Oh, it’s fairly easy to figure out what going to school costs. Place a call to the local school district finance office and there will be little trouble finding out how much it costs for each kid in a public school classroom. News reports regularly feature the ever increasing debt load weighing down the future of college and university graduates — upwards of a quarter million dollars for a newly minted physician. And on the flip side, a kid who heads out into the world without a high school diploma is likely to make about $36,000 a year less than his classmate with a bachelor’s degree ...
Yeah, it doesn’t take Pricewaterhouse to figure out how much going back to school costs. But what it’s worth ... that may well be another question entirely.
I’m back in the classroom this fall, with the implicit expectation that I’m bringing with me thoughts, ideas and information that will make the experience worth the time and money the students who signed on for the semester are investing. I really want to hold up my end of the deal, but I’m equally uncertain of just what is the measure of that worth. What should they expect to take away from that classroom? What does school offer that makes it worthwhile?
I guess the knee jerk answer to such an obvious question is “school is where you learn stuff.” True enough, but so is the back seat of Dad’s Chevy on prom night ...
Maybe the real answer is “school is where you learn stuff you wouldn’t likely learn otherwise.” And, it all but goes without saying, it ought to be stuff that is important over a lifetime.
For most folks, that would include learning to read — to reliably decode the symbols representing the English language on a printed page and the mastery of basic math facts, relationships and processes. And for me, I’d include touch typing — yes, Mr. Haustein was right, it was one of the few things I’d learn in high school I’d regularly use the rest of my life.
But, as to life’s other important things ... Well, Mom took care of toilet training at a very early age, and before I was 5, she taught me to fry an egg, setting me on the road to a lifetime of tasty, hearty lunches. Dad, grandpa and a succession of local farmers with hay to bale made me understand the value of showing up, tackling the job and sticking with it until you can close the barn door and break out the beer. I learned from good neighbors how to be a good neighbor; from friends, how to be a friend; from the people who loved me, how to love in return.
Most of the important stuff didn’t come out of a classroom.
It never showed up on a resume or was asked for on a job application. It’s interesting to note that in half a century of gainful employment I’ve not once been asked to explain the black marks on my “permanent record.” For that matter, not one of my significant life occurrences has hinged on my cumulative grade point average. And I can assure you, looking back on marriage, children and a grandchild, and eagerly looking ahead to adventures yet to come, school days were not the “best days of my life.” Good days, for certain, but the best is always yet to come.
I wish everyone the good fortune to say the same.
