Jerome Christenson: Homework isn't helping our kids

Think of it, when was the last time — in real life — you were called upon to diagram an English sentence?

So what’s the deal here? We’re told “kids gotta learn this stuff. They’ve gotta learn it and they’ve gotta learn it NOW!”

Huh? Being able to give the scientific names for the parts of a flower can’t wait for a day when the fish aren’t biting?

Not if The Test is scheduled. Our kids have to learn on schedule because if they don’t, they won’t score well on the standardized tests that adults use to make decisions about the careers of other adults.

If kids don’t learn something today, odds are they’ll gladly learn it tomorrow — provided it’s worth learning in the first place.

If ever they need to know Helena is the capital of Montana, that information is just a click away. That’s what’s meant by the “lifetime learning” that the educrats routinely give lip service to.

But that approach doesn’t jibe well with election campaigns, funding cycles, curricular scope and sequence and other adult measures of what’s important for kids.