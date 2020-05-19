Jerome Christenson: How many songs have been silenced?

But then there’s my dad. He’s 94. Survived cancer. Survived a heart attack. Survived bringing up me, my brother and my sister. He’s gone through a lot of stuff and lived to tell about it … and, by golly, I’d just as soon he stay around to tell about it quite a bit longer. But if he catches the COVID, odds that he keeps telling stories just aren’t that good.

And it’s not just my dad, and other old farts like him. There’s Mark, living with a donated kidney; Dave with a transplanted liver. I have friends battling cancer, holding out against heart disease, diabetes and a whole raft of chronic maladies that make them particularly vulnerable to the added stress a corona infection places on a person’s body.

Heck, there are a whole bunch of us who are just plain fat and out of shape who easily find ourselves out of breath without the coronavirus clogging our lungs. Some folks, it’s true, are more likely to die from the virus than others.

What’s really disheartening is finding out that that seems to be OK with some people.

Folks claiming that measures taken to protect the public health are a tyrannical infringement on their “freedom” scoff at the growing death toll with an indifferent, “They were about ready to die anyway.”