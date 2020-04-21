Jerome Christenson: Stay at home? Cool beans!

I simply assumed my greatest challenge would be to decide if I preferred great northern or navy; only to be confronted with an expanse of empty stock space and three lonely sacks of large limas — apparently too intimidating for the novice bean boiler to bother with.

And not only was my regular grocer lacking legumes, there were no lentils, no dry peas, pearled barley or any other of the 19th century-style foodstuffs only us culinary curmudgeons were prone to pick up.

There was but a bag or two of do-it-yourself rice left lonely where several paddies-worth were normally displayed. The sale of flour had nearly ground to a halt, the stock reduced to a few bags of all-purpose the purchase of which would be without purpose since there was no yeast on the shelf to leaven it.

The pancake mix was missing as was the syrup to go with it, and the apparently robust demand for oatmeal must have put a grin on that somber Quaker’s face.

I suppose it might all be a symptom of continuing COVID covetousness, but perhaps it’s more profound than that. Corona may be causing us to relearn to cook.