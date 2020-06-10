Jerome Christenson: The perils of following the horses in the parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone …”

— “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell

I haven’t been to a parade in years.

So why does it bother me that we won’t be having any this summer?

I suppose it’s the same reason I feel that little pang of regret to hear they stopped making the car I didn’t drive, the product I quit buying and were closing the store I hadn’t been to for ages. It seems as I got older the sun got hotter, the noise got louder, and it became easier and easier just to pass up a parade.

‘Twasn’t always so. Time was I was a persistent peripatetic parade participant. For a time, if there were folks sweating in the middle of the street, I was likely to be among them.

They say habits start at an early age, and I doubt if I’d been more than a Bobcat Cub when our pack of blue-shirted boys was called upon to join in Caledonia’s annual Memorial Day parade.

We’d assemble in the school playground, with the local police, volunteer fire, American Legion honor guard and red-coated high school band stepping off to lead the procession.