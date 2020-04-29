Jerome Christenson: Waiting for a trim

It’s interesting how one of the catch phases that have bubbled up during this viral crisis is “essential employee” with emphasis on “essential.”

It was more than 200 years ago that Samuel Johnson observed that “when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully,” and it has been our experience that the prospect of mass mortality has much the same effect on whole nations.

In a matter of days we were able to sift out what things needed to be done and which could be indefinitely put on hold while we hunkered down in the face of the spreading disease.

I believe it was Churchill who insisted, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

For individuals and families, the impact of this virus has ranged from annoying and distracting to tragic and disastrous … with most of us landing somewhere in between.

It’s been more than six weeks since we last mingled freely … going to the movies, hanging around in bars, sending the kids off to class on a weekday morning.

Day after day it’s seemed that chunks have been taken out of our lives … trips postponed, celebrations canceled, plans put on hold.