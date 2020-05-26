Jerome Christenson: Where are all the goats?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I feel for Quentin Nguyen.

He’s the guy who’s in trouble for trying to grow some green beans and broccoli at his home up in the Twin Cities.

It might help to imagine one of our predecessors from a few generations back visiting today’s typical residential neighborhood. Once he got used to the traffic, I’d guess that one of the first questions to come to his mind would be “Where are all the goats?”

Looking at the seemingly endless vista of closely nibbled grazing land, he’d no doubt be puzzled by the absence of the expected romping, gamboling flocks of goats, sheep, llama and maybe a Jersey cow or two.

He might spot a squirrel or two doing a high-wire act or the occasional bold bunny rabbit nosing out of a patch of hostas or around the corner of a backyard shed, but the critters who cropped such a green and verdant pasture would be nowhere to be found, and if there were none to be had, an individual whose life had depended on the optimal utilization of every fertile acre could only be left to wonder what manner of bizarre ecology is this?

Such a thought, it seems, must have crossed Nguyen’s mind.