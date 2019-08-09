When I was a kid, I never went anywhere without a book.
To this day, I have a book handy, even if I know I’m going somewhere I won’t have any down time, just in case somehow I end up with a few spare minutes to get a few pages in.
Friday was National Book Lovers Day — at least according to whomever decides these odd holidays — but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate books today or any day we please.
I love books in all their forms, from novels to history books to comic books. I read them in print, on my phone or on my e-reader, pretty much every single day.
Reading is, I think, the easiest and best way to expand your point of view, build your empathy and learn new things.
I was lucky enough to be surrounded by great readers as a kid. My parents and my grandparents all read for pleasure extensively, and, of course, they had the newspaper delivered on a daily basis.
I started out absolutely devouring the Babysitters Club and Boxcar Children books, dreaming of being as cool as Claudia or as brave as Jessie.
By the time I was about 10 or 11, I read fantasy and science-fiction pretty much exclusively. It started with picking up a copy of “Queen of Sorcery” by David Eddings at the library in Tomah Middle School, and I must have read every single book in the fantasy section by the time I moved on to high school. It did lead to a fair bit of teasing, but looking back, I think that’s more due to the terrible cover art than the content (which is probably why I prefer my e-reader to paper books now).
In honor of National Book Lovers Day Friday, I talked to fellow book lover Dawn Wacek, the youth services manager at the La Crosse Public Library.
Wacek is partial to a speech about reading fiction by author Neil Gaiman, famous for books including “American Gods,” “Coraline” and “Good Omens,” the latter he wrote with Terry Pratchett and was recently reimagined into a television show on Amazon Prime Video.
The speech, called “Face Facts: We need fiction,” was published in 2013 by The Guardian. In it, Gaiman calls fiction “a gateway drug to reading” that builds a drive to know what happens next. “And it forces you to learn new words, to think new thoughts, to keep going,” he said.
So much of the world is built on words, Wacek said. Books build understanding of those words, what they mean, how they’re used, and then children use those books to make sense of the world around them.
“They find their way through books,” Wacek said.
Reading builds creativity, exercises the brain and gives people knowledge and skills they can use in their daily life. All together it helps people develop language skills that help with a lot more than language and literacy subjects. Reading is vital to math and science success.
“Those ideas are communicated through words. You can’t comprehend scientific concepts if you don’t understand the words you’re reading,” Wacek said.
You don’t need Aladdin to show you a whole new world when you’ve got a book in your hand.
The La Crosse Public Library has embraced the “Reading Without Walls” challenge developed by the Library of Congress’s children’s book laureate Gene Luen Yang, who challenged kids to read a book about a character who doesn’t look like them, about a topic they don’t know much about or in a format they don’t usually read (such as a graphic novel).
The library has a display called “When Home Won’t Let You Stay,” featuring books about the refugee and immigrant experience, Wacek said, which can help kids understand a bit more about current events.
After reading stories about a teenager who can move things with his mind or a girl who helped start a revolution mostly by accident while trying to feed her starving sister and mother, it’s not hard at all to put myself in the shoes of someone who fled violence in their country.
As Gaiman says, reading helps build empathy.
“Prose fiction is something you build up from 26 letters and a handful of punctuation marks, and you, and you alone, using your imagination, create a world and people it and look out through other eyes,” Gaiman said.
He added that fiction can take people where they’ve never been.
“Once you've visited other worlds, like those who ate fairy fruit, you can never be entirely content with the world that you grew up in. Discontent is a good thing: discontented people can modify and improve their worlds, leave them better, leave them different,” he said.
Wacek recommends reading to children from the first day they’re born.
“It’s beneficial, even for that baby that’s like toddling around and not paying attention,” she said.
And, of course, reading is fun.
