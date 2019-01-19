Jourdan Vian: A holiday for Wisconsin's cheesy population
I don’t mean to be cheesy, but Sunday is going to be a grate day.
According to a Wisconsin Cheese email that landed in my inbox this week, Jan. 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day, and I don’t know about you, but this is a fake holiday created by marketing professionals that I plan to celebrate. Though to be fair, I eat enough cheese that it’s unlikely to look different from my normal day.
In queso you don’t know, cheese makes everything cheddar. It makes me melt. It’s a gouda addition to any meal. Is your pasta lackluster? Feta will fix it. Will pepperjack improve your chili? You better brie-lieve it. There’s no holes in the Swiss cheese strategy, and while bleu cheese leaves me blue, plenty of people love it.
During times I haven’t lived in Wisconsin, one of the first questions people ask me is “Do you like cheese?” It is always worded the same way and everyone always emphasizes the E in cheese for some reason.
The first time I moved out of state, I tried to fight the stereotype. “Not everyone is a dairy farmer,” I’d say, or, “Who doesn’t like cheese?” My second time, I just leaned into it, though that may be because I was in Texas and literally all of their food is spicy, and my Wisconsin tastebuds needed something to cool it down and ease me into my current love of hot sauce. “Yes, please, I will take all your extra cheese.” And frankly, I just do like cheese.
Cheese is very much Wisconsin’s brand. And Wisconsin Cheese has a few suggestions for how to celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day.
Apparently, all the cool kids are providing cheeseboards for their parties — according to the press release, they’re doing it for the ’gram.
“Cheese brings people together and makes the world a happier, tastier place. Build community by putting together an Instagram-worthy spread for a small gathering of friends or co-workers,” it reads.
If you want to learn about perfect cheese pairings, there’s a video series called the State of Cheese — but let’s be real, true Wisconsinites won’t need it.
They also suggest adding cheese to recipes, which seems really like a no-brainer to me, and learning where your food comes from.
“Wisconsin has been making cheese since before they were a state so every cheese in Wisconsin tells a story. Some are made at a farmstead creamery; others hand-crafted by a Master Cheesemaker and many aged to perfection by sixth-generation cheesemakers,” Wisconsin Cheese suggests.
The holiday coincides with what NPR called “cheese surplus” in a piece last week titled “Nobody is Moving Our Cheese,” but I call a reasonable stockpile for people who plan for the future.
NPR cites the U.S. Department of Agriculture, saying, “While Americans consumed nearly 37 pounds per capita in 2017, it was not enough to reduce the country’s 1.4 billion-pound cheese surplus.”
First of all, no such thing as “excess” cheese. There is simply cheese I’m waiting to eat until my next meal, as my stomach is currently full. I will be back for you, cheese!
Second of all, you have too much cheese? I volunteer as tribute! Send it over and I’ll make it nacho cheese.
The article also says Americans are turning their noses up at processed cheese slices and string cheese. All I have to say is, how dare you. I would never turn my nose up at string cheese. Snack cheeses of all kinds are the best. Hungry but dinner won’t be done for another hour? Eat some cheese. It’s protein and calcium, and it’ll tide you over like a dream.
Sure, some cheeses are super high in fat and cholesterol, but that’s a price I’m willing to pay.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
