I’ve been a proud Army brat my whole life, or at least since I was old enough to know what that means.
My dad is an Army vet and my stepdad still serves in the Army Active Reserve. Before I went to college at 18, I don’t think there was ever been a time in my life where I didn’t share a home with a guy who dressed up in camouflage at least one weekend a month, two weeks a year.
And somehow I just learned Wednesday that April has been the Month of the Military Child for 33 years, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Having a parent in the military isn’t like having a parent do any other kind of job. For one thing, most jobs don’t include year-long absences during which your parent may or may not get shot at or get bombed.
For another, it makes the question of “Where did you grow up?” nearly impossible to answer. Do I say Sparta, where I went to elementary school? Tomah, where I went to middle school after we moved into military housing? Michigan, where I went to high school? Technically, I didn’t do any growing there. I stopped at age 13. Generally, I just shrug.
It’s even more complicated for my youngest brother, Anatoly, who has gone to seven schools and moved eight times to six different states, and he’s only 16. The kid has lived in Russia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Wisconsin again, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin for a third time, Florida and now Virginia.
“I like it personally. I think it’s fun,” Anatoly told me Wednesday.
Checking out different places, crossing the country five different times, is interesting. But it can be tough too, because you leave friends behind each time, and that’s tough on a lot of people, he said. However, he’s had the practice to be pretty good at starting over.
“It’s gotten a lot easier. I think the hardest place to make friends was definitely Wisconsin and Florida. It’s funny because they’re the polar opposite of each other,” Anatoly said.
The culture is completely different, and with Wisconsin being the birthplace of our parents, it was a bit more homey. What he won’t tell you is what all that moving did to his education. Wisconsin schools are way ahead of Florida schools. And Virginia schools are also way ahead of Florida schools. That move from Florida to Virginia was really tough on his grades.
Over the years, he’s lived on three military bases and close by two more. He’s got a definite preference for staying off base.
“Living on base, I feel like is just too much Army for one family,” Anatoly said.
People stop by all the time to chat about whatever had gone on at work that day. Imagine going to work at 5 a.m., working on and off until 5 in the afternoon, then coming home to see your co-workers hanging out and grilling in the backyard. Of course, you say hi. And then you start talking about work.
For my stepdad, a sergeant major, that means always being the boss. I lived with them on Fort McCoy for a while when he was just a master sergeant and he was still always the boss.
“With any job, I think you need a work and a home life,” Anatoly said, showing wisdom beyond his years.
For us kids, we like it when he loosens up a little.
“I want my dad to be my dad,” Anatoly said.
It’s important because, generally speaking, you just don’t get as much time with your parent when they’re in the military. At minimum, reservists are gone for monthly drill or annual training.
People who are active duty like my stepdad spend lots of time traveling for work, and it’s always weird. He’s been sent to Korea, Egypt, Puerto Rico and who knows where else. Who can even keep track? It’s always a week here or a week there.
“It kind of like puts a pause on family life for the whole family, even if it’s just one parent, because it changes things at home,” Anatoly said.
And sometimes they’re gone for much longer than that, being sent off to war on the other side of the world.
My stepdad was deployed to Kuwait during the Iraq War, back in 2005, when Anatoly was 2 and the only other kids left at home were Kostya, 7, and me, 16.
“I don’t remember much, but I do remember nights where I would feel homesick in my house, because someone wasn’t there,” Anatoly said.
What I remember is living with a constant buzz of anxiety. It started before he even left. He got the FedEx envelope and all of a sudden there was so much to figure out.
My mom had just decided to get her master’s degree, so she was taking night classes, Kostya was in first grade, and Anatoly was a toddler in the midst of the terrible threes who definitely needed a lot of watching (sorry, Anatoly!).
There was child care to organize, a kid who needed to be forced to learn how to read, and I had to somehow learn how to drive in a state eight hours from any family who could be called in to watch the boys during a quick driving lesson.
On top of that, my stepdad was mostly in Kuwait, taking occasional trips across the border, and the news couldn’t stop talking about the violence in the region. Kids of every age are affected by that fear.
“They feel more thankful for their parents, especially if they come back and they’re perfectly fine. There’s a lot of worries that goes through the children’s mind,” Anatoly said.
We got lucky. Our family’s OK. In fact, I would even say our family is great. It hasn’t always been easy, but we make it work not only for a month, but for all year.
