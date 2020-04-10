Jourdan Vian: A third of Wisconsinites drinking on the job at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My fellow Wisconsinites, our reputation is at risk.

In this time of uncertainty and tragedy, as the public health and financial welfare of our community is at risk due to COVID-19, we need to protect that which is ours: the reputation for drinking irresponsibly, or Wisconsinibly, if you will.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by Alcohol.org, 32% of Wisconsinites are drinking alcohol while working from home. You might see that number and think “Really? A full third of us think getting drunk and doing work is something we should be doing at the same time? Really?”

You would be correct, but if you thought that meant our reputation is safe, then you would be very wrong.

Hawaii is blowing us out of the water! A whopping 67% of Hawaiians are probably on their way to getting drunk right now as I write this Friday afternoon (this may not be true as I didn’t figure out the time difference).

Hawaii isn’t the only one either. Virginia and New Hampshire have 50% of people drinking while working from home, and Iowa, Kansas and Idaho are all right behind at 47%. Iowa is beating us!