Jourdan Vian: A third of Wisconsinites drinking on the job at home

My fellow Wisconsinites, our reputation is at risk.
In this time of uncertainty and tragedy, as the public health and financial welfare of our community is at risk due to COVID-19, we need to protect that which is ours: the reputation for drinking irresponsibly, or Wisconsinibly, if you will.
According to a nationwide survey conducted by Alcohol.org, 32% of Wisconsinites are drinking alcohol while working from home. You might see that number and think “Really? A full third of us think getting drunk and doing work is something we should be doing at the same time? Really?”
You would be correct, but if you thought that meant our reputation is safe, then you would be very wrong.
Hawaii is blowing us out of the water! A whopping 67% of Hawaiians are probably on their way to getting drunk right now as I write this Friday afternoon (this may not be true as I didn’t figure out the time difference).
Hawaii isn’t the only one either. Virginia and New Hampshire have 50% of people drinking while working from home, and Iowa, Kansas and Idaho are all right behind at 47%. Iowa is beating us!
For you math nerds out there wondering where these numbers came from, Alcohol.org contacted 3,000 employees who were working home to find out how many were using the new office set-up to drink on the job.
The survey breaks down the results by gender, as well as by drink.
Twenty-seven percent of men have stockpiled booze, compared to 15% of women. Men go straight for the beer during self-isolation, according to the survey. Forty-four percent prefer beer, followed by wine (22%) and straight spirits (22%), and cocktails (11%).
Women are almost the exact opposite, with 38% choosing mixed cocktails straight out the gate. Though beer was a close second, because it’s hard to beat a nice cold one.
However, more importantly, Alcohol.org discovered that Wisconsin is right in line with the national average at 32%.
We are average! You can’t tell me the state with a binge-drinking problem as huge as we have can’t come in better than that. We have got to step up our game. We can’t be beat by Nebraska. That would be just sad (Assuming of course that this whole thing isn’t just sad).
Thankfully we’ve got Minnesota beat by a full percentage point, but who knows how that’ll last?
Alcohol.org also found out that 35% of us are likely to drink more alcohol while self-isolating and about 22% of people have stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation.
It’s practically a public service to day-drink at this point. It ensures you don’t go anywhere, because you’re too drunk to drive. You’ll probably spend most of your time sleeping, because the alcohol will knock you out. And it ensures social distancing, because Lord knows that it’s not fun to be around drunk people.
Of course, you might run into a hangover, but that’s Morning You’s problem.
OK, look, I’m obviously joking.
Please do not spend all day binge drinking instead of working. Putting aside the effects on your liver — not to mention the rest of your body — I really don’t want you to get fired.
I know we all think we’re the most cunning people in the world while intoxicated, but, trust me, I’ve read enough drunken-driving police reports to know that we are not. Your boss will know you’re work isn’t up to par, and, if they call you, I promise you the jig will be up.
Look, it’s a stressful time. I’m not going to say the occasional drink is awful and you shouldn’t be doing it ever.
But it’s not a good sign for your mental health if you’re drinking on the job, even if “on the job” is from the comfort of your own home.
This will be the only time I ever say this, but be more like Arkansans, which is currently the least likely to be drinking and working.
