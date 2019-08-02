You know, if I were Planned Parenthood’s brand manager, I’d be pretty happy right about now.
When the La Crosse Tribune broke the news that our local Essential Health Clinic would soon become a Planned Parenthood, our Facebook page became the landing zone for opinions on sex education.
Taking a second to put myself in the shoes of the people over at Planned Parenthood, I would be pleased as punch to know my organization’s name immediately brought to mind the people who know what it takes for adults to have sex consensually and safely, in a happy and healthy way.
As just a random person who lives in this community, I was more shocked by the number of people who still think teaching teens to just not have sex is the way to go. We had quite a few people endorsing abstinence-only education in our comment section.
First of all, guys, abstinence-only education does not work. It has never worked. It isn’t suddenly going to start now.
Second of all, the curriculum is filled with inaccurate information and stereotypes that do more harm than good.
Don’t worry, you don’t need to take my word for it.
Listen to the Journal of Adolescent Health, which published in a study in September 2017 that concluded, “The weight of scientific evidence finds that (Abstinence-Only Until Marriage) programs are not effective in delaying initiation of sexual intercourse or changing other sexual risk behaviors. AOUM programs, as defined by U.S. federal funding requirements, inherently withhold information about human sexuality and may provide medically inaccurate and stigmatizing information. Thus, AOUM programs threaten fundamental human rights to health, information and life.”
They weren’t alone either. A pair of reports compiled in 2004 — one for Congress and other for Advocates for Youth — demonstrate that the programs are ineffective and distort information vital to kids’ health.
The American Medical Association Journal of Ethics published an article by a woman named Debra Hauser fighting against abstinence-only education in 2005. It had 39 citations of studies supporting the idea that abstinence-only education doesn’t work and is harmful to teens.
“Clearly, it is unethical to censor vital life-saving information from people who need it. Young people have the right to medically accurate, honest information about sex and sexual health. The American public wants a more comprehensive and realistic approach,” Hauser said.
“Research shows that comprehensive sex education — education that includes information about both abstinence and contraception — is the most effective sex education for young people,” she added.
People come out of abstinence-only programs with some of the weirdest beliefs. I’m not going to get into it, but let’s just say the gym teacher from “Mean Girls,” who said basically all sex would end with the woman getting pregnant and dying wasn’t too far off the mark from what’s actually taught.
For example, a staple of abstinence-only education is an exercise where a teacher passes around something like a flower, a candy bar or duct tape until everyone has handled them and dirtied them up with their grubby hands, and ask the class if those things are still appealing or useful. Then they tell girls that their bodies are those flowers, candy bars or duct tape strips and their future husbands won’t want them if they get handled by a bunch of different people first.
Not only is it straight-up nonsense — female genitalia do not change with the amount of intercourse a woman has – it’s also sexist nonsense. Women’s value is not tied to their sexual purity, and being taught that at a young age can lead to some serious self-esteem issues in girls.
Moreover, everyone has the right to accurate information about their health.
Thankfully, we’ve got some experts in La Crosse who can answer any question you might have. They used to be Essential Health Clinic. Starting Aug. 19, they’ll be Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, but they’ll remain the same group of people dedicated to making sure people get proper treatment and accurate information.
