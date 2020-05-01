Jourdan Vian: AKC ranks breeds, but they all win my heart

The list includes 193 breeds. While the AKC does sometimes add more breeds, right now it’s not counting Labradoodles, puggles, Yorkipoos or other hybrids, which, if you ask me, is a mistake because those are all amazing dogs who deserve their own paperwork.

Also, if AKC did include them, I would get to watch a Labradoodle and puggle run around during the dog show on TV. If you don’t think that’d be heartwarming and cute, I just don’t know what to tell you.

Labradors have been America’s favorite pup for 29 years in a row, setting a new record for puppy love. Who can blame America? Labs are soft and easy-going. They’re great with kids. We always had a Lab mix when I was young and they will agree to anything as long as you’re nice to them. It’s a very endearing trait.

There is a slight drool problem, but isn’t that true of all dogs? You get used to it.

Coming in at No. 2 was the German shepherd, which I’ve got to say surprised me a little. They’re a lot to handle for an average family. German shepherds are big and high-energy, but they’re also very smart. They tend to get put to work as police dogs.