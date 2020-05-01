Jourdan Vian: AKC ranks breeds, but they all win my heart

Labrador retrievers remain the most popular purebred dogs, but corgis are nipping at their paws, according to the American Kennel Club rankings released Friday.
Throughout the U.S., dogs are celebrating their humans staying home and humans are celebrating their dogs, with many kennels emptying out as people take advantage of the time at home to adopt and foster rescues, according to an Associated Press story on the AKC rankings.
Unfortunately, I’m not among them due to a draconian two-pets-only rule my landlord insists upon. (If you’re reading this, landlord, there’s definitely room for a pooch in my townhouse! A puppy would get along great with my cats, I promise!)
Before we dig into AKC’s rankings, I want to take a second to honor the rescue mutt, which The Associated Press calls “the everyday mixed-breed dogs that make up the vast share of the estimated 77 million or more canines in U.S. homes.”
They’re wonderful companions, particularly for people who aren’t looking for a show dog or a hunting dog or anything like that. If you’re reading this and you have a rescue, please take a second to pet him or her for me right now. Rescue dogs need love.
Now onto the rankings.
The AKC based its rankings on the popularity of breeds among the 589,968 purebred dogs added to its voluntary dog registry last year.
The list includes 193 breeds. While the AKC does sometimes add more breeds, right now it’s not counting Labradoodles, puggles, Yorkipoos or other hybrids, which, if you ask me, is a mistake because those are all amazing dogs who deserve their own paperwork.
Also, if AKC did include them, I would get to watch a Labradoodle and puggle run around during the dog show on TV. If you don’t think that’d be heartwarming and cute, I just don’t know what to tell you.
Labradors have been America’s favorite pup for 29 years in a row, setting a new record for puppy love. Who can blame America? Labs are soft and easy-going. They’re great with kids. We always had a Lab mix when I was young and they will agree to anything as long as you’re nice to them. It’s a very endearing trait.
There is a slight drool problem, but isn’t that true of all dogs? You get used to it.
Coming in at No. 2 was the German shepherd, which I’ve got to say surprised me a little. They’re a lot to handle for an average family. German shepherds are big and high-energy, but they’re also very smart. They tend to get put to work as police dogs.
Golden retrievers were No. 3, French bulldogs were No. 4, bulldogs were 5, poodles were 6, beagles were 7, Rottweilers were 8 and German shorthaired pointers were 9.
Pembroke Welsh corgis broke into the top 10 for the first time this year, coming in at No. 10. The only surprise there is that it took so long. Corgis are probably best known as the constant companions of Queen Elizabeth II, or, if you’re as into sitcoms as I am, as Cheddar from “Brooklyn 99.” They’ve got short little legs, long bodies and are known for being very furry and sociable.
And have you ever looked at a dog that was a cross between a corgi and another breed? It seems like they’re just the other breed with really short legs. It is the cutest thing in the world. I checked.
In researching this column, I asked a few people around me to share their favorite breeds. Some went detailed, listing off a top five with reasons for each choice. Others picked one that really spoke to them or the breed that they actually own.
My brother, Alex Vian, gave the only correct answer, however: “All of them.”
