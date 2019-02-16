Jourdan Vian: Amazon pullout shows power of people
Something pretty cool happened this week.
A group of regular people went up against one of the richest men in the world, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and won.
Amazon announced Thursday that it will not build a second headquarters in New York City after opposition by some of the people who live there.
They weren’t thrilled with the nearly $3 billion subsidies being offered by the city and state, neither were they happy with Amazon’s anti-union stance and indications that Amazon’s presence would raise prices in the area. They didn’t believe the pros — such as new jobs — outweighed the cons, and they certainly made their view known.
“A number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward,” Amazon said in a statement earlier this week.
I’ve been covering city governments for a long time now. I’ve seen projects leap to the forefront of politicians’ minds because of public support and seen others stall because people aren’t convinced.
Council members weren’t convinced that Veterans Memorial Pool should be a priority until a group of dedicated La Crosse residents showed up to talk them into it.
Retired La Crosse Parks and Rec Director Steve Carlyon didn’t know Americans with Disabilities Act requirements weren’t enough to give kids on the autism spectrum a safe place to play until their parents showed up and told him their stories. Then he threw his whole-hearted support behind the All Abilities Trane Park project.
Everything was a go on the La Crosse Center expansion last summer before La Crosse residents objected to the project overhanging Riverside Park, convincing Mayor Tim Kabat to veto that concept. Now the La Crosse Center Board is working on a new one that incorporates that feedback and board members stress how important it is to have a concept the community is happy with.
Not to say that it’s all rosy.
Neighbors objected to the Coulee Recovery Center’s new site, and it went ahead. People objected to the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s proposal for a residency program on the South Side, but council members voted in favor of it anyway.
North Siders weren’t fans of the idea of putting bike lanes on Gillette Street, but the Board of Public Works decided to let it go ahead.
After each of those decisions, I heard some grumbling — people saying that no one cares what they think and they wasted their time.
While they did lose those particular arguments, they’re wrong to say that council members don’t care. Local government is so often ignored by people, but really it’s the level of government where you’re most likely to be listened to. Your council member lives at most a few blocks from you. You won’t agree on everything, but they’re not signing up for election because they expect to make their name as a politician for a few years and then move into a cushy lobbyist job.
I’ve gone to lots of meetings and watched council members vote on lots of things, but I have yet to see a single debate that didn’t include a reference to someone voting with their constituents. Just Thursday night, council member David Marshall said he was wary of parking benefit districts but voting in favor because the people who elected him believe the districts are worth a shot. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard the phrase, “I’m getting a lot of phone calls on this,” from a council member, I wouldn’t need to share my mother’s Amazon Prime account.
Trust me, they care what you think. They just don’t always agree.
So when you get to thinking your local elected officials just don’t want to hear from you, remember Amazon and the pool and the park, and just give them a call. And go to meetings. Take it from someone who goes to just about all of them: they are not that bad, and they are much better when people who care about their communities are in the audience.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
