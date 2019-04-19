America thinks buttered popcorn, cinnamon and black licorice are the top three flavors of jelly beans.
America is wrong.
With Easter on Sunday and National Jelly Bean Day on Monday, making for a two-day jelly bean extravaganza, CandyStore.com released its annual survey of the top jelly bean flavors in each state.
I consulted with the La Crosse Tribune’s resident jelly bean expert, reporter Emily Pyrek, for more.
First, Pyrek's credentials:
- Jelly beans have been Pyrek’s favorite food since she was 5. Out of respect for her, I won’t tell you how many years that is.
- Christmas is her favorite annual celebration, but “Easter candy is my favorite holiday,” Pyrek said.
- Pyrek not only has a favorite brand of jelly bean — Brach’s Classic Jelly Bird Eggs — but she also can identify the jelly bean brand solely by taste.
- She snuck jelly beans out of her cousin’s Easter eggs as a kid, swapping them for the chocolate marshmallow bunnies and malt eggs.
Now, for the judgement.
The top jelly bean flavor according to Candy Store’s rankings — based on a survey of 12,000 people and 11 years of sales data — is buttered popcorn.
“No. 1 best is No. 1 worst, in my opinion,” Pyrek said.
She’s fine with cinnamon coming in at No. 2 — “It’s my second-favorite Jelly Belly,” she said — but black licorice has no business being No. 3.
“Black licorice would be second to worst. Cherry can stay at No. 4,” Pyrek said.
The top slot goes to juicy pear, which are the green Jelly Bellys with speckles. If it’s a normal jelly bean brand, red is the best flavor.
“Red flavor is red. You don’t know — it could be cherry, could be raspberry, could be strawberry — but it just tastes red,” Pyrek said, laughing at my ignorance when I asked what flavor red was.
Toasted marshmallow, cotton candy, coffee and chocolate, which she said is actually called chocolate pudding, were all gross flavors and shouldn’t be in the top 20.
“They have a lot of bad ones in there,” she said.
CandyStore.com also divides up the rankings by state. Wisconsin’s favorite flavor is watermelon, which is a fancy two-colored bean, followed by juicy pear and cotton candy.
“Cotton candy is a no,” Pyrek said.
Our neighbors, Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan, are worse. Their favs are black licorice, chocolate and buttered popcorn, which, as we have already established, are gross.
“Texas and California were the two gross states,” she said. Both have buttered popcorn and black licorice in the top spots.
“Buttered popcorn is a jelly bean I would throw away, and I can’t say that about many jelly beans,” Pyrek said.
Florida might be filled with people who commit some questionable and ridiculous crimes, but they’re the only state that has taste in jelly beans that passes muster.
“I like Florida. Florida’s got it going on,” she said, marking the first time anyone has ever uttered that phrase.
Florida’s top three are juicy pear, cinnamon and watermelon.
In addition to judging people’s taste, I learned a few fun jelly bean facts. In the early 1900s, jelly beans were only sold in individual flavors and were considered a Christmas candy until 1930. They were the first confection sold by weight, and I learned that 16 billion jelly beans are made for the Easter season each year.
Most importantly, I learned that if I ever want to split a bag of jelly beans, I should do it with Pyrek. My favorites are the green and yellow, and hers are the red and white. She hates the green ones.
“You can disagree. That means more green for you,” she said.
It’s a match made in sugar heaven.
