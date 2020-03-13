Jourdan Vian: Be kind in the face of COVID-19

A woman in New York City was called a “diseased (expletive)” for wearing a mask.

A man on a Los Angeles subway proclaimed all Chinese people are filthy, and “every disease has ever came from China.”

Two Hmong hotel guests in Indiana were harassed when they tried to get a room.

Look, I don’t know a whole lot about how the Chinese government handled the outbreak, but I do know that no matter what their failings, the Asian-American people in the United States aren’t responsible for it.

It’s an uncertain time. We’re not sure how far the virus is going to spread, how it’s going to affect our schools and our lives. It’s human nature to want an explanation and to speculate about the future.

However, our Asian-American neighbors are going through the same thing we are. We’re all in this together, and there’s no excuse for racism.

“As always, it is important to remember that viruses don’t discriminate, and neither should we,” according to a release from the La Crosse County Health Department.

While I’m on my soapbox here, I’m also getting annoyed with the memes making fun of people who traveled after contracting the coronavirus.