Jourdan Vian: Be kind in the face of COVID-19

While most people are responding reasonably to the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus making its way across the world, some are choosing to — not to put too sharp a point on it — just be jerks.
My three youngest siblings, who are adopted from overseas, are all of East Asian descent. They’re no stranger to racism. They’ve gone to school with people who think it’s just the height of hilarity to say they eat cats and dogs, they’ve been called anti-Asian slurs, and they’ve endured other weird stereotypes.
And now, amid a global pandemic, they simply are grateful that they aren’t getting directly attacked.
Instead, they only see people on social media referring to all Asians as “coronavirus spreaders” to quote my sister, Heari Cho, and are subject to looks “like I just kicked a baby” when they sneeze, according to my brother, Kostya Sharp. (We’re an extremely blended family. Don’t be weird about none of our last names matching.)
The reason they are thankful is because they’ve seen how bad it is in other places, particularly in public spaces. Stories of people of Asian descent being attacked, verbally and physically, have been spreading like wildfire on social media.
A man in San Francisco had a white woman glare at him on the train, and then tell him, she “wasn’t racist — she just didn’t want to get sick.”
A woman in New York City was called a “diseased (expletive)” for wearing a mask.
A man on a Los Angeles subway proclaimed all Chinese people are filthy, and “every disease has ever came from China.”
Two Hmong hotel guests in Indiana were harassed when they tried to get a room.
Look, I don’t know a whole lot about how the Chinese government handled the outbreak, but I do know that no matter what their failings, the Asian-American people in the United States aren’t responsible for it.
It’s an uncertain time. We’re not sure how far the virus is going to spread, how it’s going to affect our schools and our lives. It’s human nature to want an explanation and to speculate about the future.
However, our Asian-American neighbors are going through the same thing we are. We’re all in this together, and there’s no excuse for racism.
“As always, it is important to remember that viruses don’t discriminate, and neither should we,” according to a release from the La Crosse County Health Department.
While I’m on my soapbox here, I’m also getting annoyed with the memes making fun of people who traveled after contracting the coronavirus.
I’m no stranger to dark comedy. I like a bad joke as much as the next person, and lord knows that cracking inappropriate jokes keeps me sane most days. However, there’s a difference between joking about the price of hand sanitizer skyrocketing and saying people are being negligent when it comes to spreading the disease to others.
It takes days to weeks for symptoms to show up. It’s not like people got sick and said, “Oh, I’m running a 100-degree fever and hacking up a lung; I better go cough on every single person I know.”
It’s more like, “I’m feeling fine, and I want to go home before things get worse,” and then finding out it’s too late and they’ve already got it once they get there.
While the world is working to get a handle on this, just try to remember we’re all in the same boat. Stay calm, follow the advice of your local health department, stay home if you’re sick, and bring a little kindness and understanding with you wherever you go.
And don’t lose your mind over the toilet paper.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.