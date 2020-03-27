Jourdan Vian: Be wary of scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

The FCC has samples of the calls and texts on its website, including one claiming that the Coronavirus Response Act entitles you to a free testing kit delivered overnight to your home.

I really do not want to know what you would get delivered to your home, but rest assured it won’t be a government-provided free testing kit. You still need to talk to your doctor about that if you have symptoms.

A particularly pernicious version of the scam is targeting higher risk people with diabetes, offering both free COVID-19 testing and a free diabetic monitor in exchange for personal and health insurance information.

Another scam is a new twist on the classic Social Security Administration scam where someone calls and claims to be suspending your benefits immediately “during these difficult times of the coronavirus” and directs you to call an 888 number for more information. Like the classic scam, it’s somebody looking for your personal information so they can steal your identity and wreck your credit. Government agencies will not call you to ask for personal information or money.