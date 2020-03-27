Jourdan Vian: Be wary of scammers taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

As everyone across the world scrambles to adjust to life under the threat of a global pandemic, one group of people is taking it in stride and embracing the silver lining.
Their industry is thriving. They see a world of uncertainty and fear as a playground, where they can step in and help separate vulnerable people from their diminishing dollars.
I’m talking, of course, about scammers, who are using COVID-19 to steal as much as they can. Because they are just that dedicated to screwing people over.
Isn’t it just great how a good virus can’t keep a great scammer down?
La Crosse police sent out a notice Thursday on Facebook asking people to be extra vigilant for scams as these scammers try to take advantage of well-meaning people.
The Federal Communications Commission has created a whole new webpage detailing a few of the tricks and giving advice on how to avoid them.
“The FCC has received reports of scams including offering home testing kits, promoting false cures and selling health insurance. If any of these claims were true, we would hear about it on a ‘Special Report,’ not from a personal phone call, text message or knock at our door,” police say.
According to the FCC, “fraudsters,” as it calls them, have been sending text messages and robocalls to try to trick people.
The FCC has samples of the calls and texts on its website, including one claiming that the Coronavirus Response Act entitles you to a free testing kit delivered overnight to your home.
I really do not want to know what you would get delivered to your home, but rest assured it won’t be a government-provided free testing kit. You still need to talk to your doctor about that if you have symptoms.
A particularly pernicious version of the scam is targeting higher risk people with diabetes, offering both free COVID-19 testing and a free diabetic monitor in exchange for personal and health insurance information.
Another scam is a new twist on the classic Social Security Administration scam where someone calls and claims to be suspending your benefits immediately “during these difficult times of the coronavirus” and directs you to call an 888 number for more information. Like the classic scam, it’s somebody looking for your personal information so they can steal your identity and wreck your credit. Government agencies will not call you to ask for personal information or money.
If you get a text claiming to be a forward “from my next-door neighbor” about the president ordering a mandatory two-week quarantine enforced by the military, please do not forward to your network. It’s fake. I can’t quite figure out exactly what they hope to accomplish other than freak people out, but feel free to disregard it. Stick to trusted news organization like the La Crosse Tribune or check out the La Crosse County Health Department when it comes to what you need to be doing right now.
Particularly disgusting fraudsters are preying on people’s financial fears as people can’t work due to the coronavirus.
“The FCC is aware of robocall scams with COVID-19 themed work-from-home opportunities, student loan repayment plans, and debt consolidation offers,” according to authorities.
Small businesses are also getting scam calls and need to be on the lookout.
Some of these fraudsters are even going so far as to pretend to be charitable organizations. The World Health Organization issued a warning about criminals pretending to be from WHO and asking for money or account information.
The FCC had one final warning Friday: “Finally, there have been news reports about possible government-issued checks being sent to consumers. If that happens, no one will call or text you to verify your personal information or bank account details in order to ‘release’ the funds.”
The fact that this is happening is very depressing right now. I’d like to think we’re all working together and looking out for one another during this time, and plenty of people are. But some aren’t. So here’s the advice taken straight from the FCC:
- Do not respond to calls or texts from unknown numbers, or any others that appear suspicious.
- Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
- Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
- Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding.
- Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
- Do not click any links in a text message. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren’t hacked.
- Always check on a charity (for example, by calling or looking at its actual website) before donating.
Also, contact law enforcement if you think you’ve been a victim of one of these scams.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 15 cases
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases at 15, state government initiates buyback program for personal protective equipment
-
La Crosse County nurse shares her experience after being diagnosed with COVID-19
- 63 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.