Jourdan Vian: Be wary of sharing info through Facebook games

A brand new meme calls on everybody and their brother to post a senior photo to “support the graduating class of 2020.”

While I’ll admit to really enjoying the results of this meme, I don’t know that I would call sharing photos meaningful support in any way.

Also, you guys, the high school class of 2020 is not on Facebook. While those poised to graduate probably need your support — emotional or otherwise — they are not getting it from social media. They are getting support from the people who love them and contact them directly where they actually are, which is largely FaceTime, TikTok and SnapChat.

While I love a good throwback photo as much as the next gal, the meme is mining photos for facial recognition software more than it’s doing anything else.

Worse are the ones that want to copy your entire profile and all of your photos in exchange for telling you what percent jerk you are (They don’t say jerk, but we’re a family newspaper — swearing is frowned upon). They are not only stealing all of your public photos, but also taking every child’s name, every pet’s name and every link you’ve ever clicked and selling to the highest bidder.

I don’t mind advertisers knowing what I like, but nothing says those bidders are on the up and up.