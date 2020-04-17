Jourdan Vian: Be wary of sharing info through Facebook games

As March came in like a lion, so did another scourge across the land.
No, I’m talking about COVID-19, the coronavirus that’s making us all stay home. I’m talking about Facebook games or quizzes, or whatever you want to call them.
If you’ve used social media at all in the last month, you know what I’m talking about. They begin with the phrase “I don’t usually do this, but I’m bored.”
It’s innocuous enough, I know. If you’re not essential at this time, chances are you are very bored and need a distraction. I don’t blame you. I’m working right now, and I could use a distraction.
However, it goes on to ask you things like: What’s your mother’s maiden name? What was your high school mascot? What color was your first car? What’s the name of your pet?
Seem familiar?
A lot of those questions are the same ones used by websites as security questions, held in reserve for if you forget your password. Those that aren’t security questions are often used as passwords, such as pet names.
Every time you fill out a Facebook quiz, you’re giving the entire internet the ability to hack into your email, online banking and other accounts, change your passwords, steal your money and generally wreak havoc on your life.
A brand new meme calls on everybody and their brother to post a senior photo to “support the graduating class of 2020.”
While I’ll admit to really enjoying the results of this meme, I don’t know that I would call sharing photos meaningful support in any way.
Also, you guys, the high school class of 2020 is not on Facebook. While those poised to graduate probably need your support — emotional or otherwise — they are not getting it from social media. They are getting support from the people who love them and contact them directly where they actually are, which is largely FaceTime, TikTok and SnapChat.
While I love a good throwback photo as much as the next gal, the meme is mining photos for facial recognition software more than it’s doing anything else.
Worse are the ones that want to copy your entire profile and all of your photos in exchange for telling you what percent jerk you are (They don’t say jerk, but we’re a family newspaper — swearing is frowned upon). They are not only stealing all of your public photos, but also taking every child’s name, every pet’s name and every link you’ve ever clicked and selling to the highest bidder.
I don’t mind advertisers knowing what I like, but nothing says those bidders are on the up and up.
I’ve said it before and I’ll probably say it again, but Facebook is a scam. It’s got some benefits, so we put up with it. It’s a great platform for sharing information, both professionally and personally. But Facebook is also benefiting from that information. It’s selling it, and we don’t know who to until long after it’s already done.
Look, I know we’re all feeling antsy. I’m as introverted as the next person, and even I’m ready to get out and mingle after four weeks of hanging out in my apartment talking to my cats.
Nobody wanted health officials to see the shadow of the coronavirus and give us another six weeks of “safer-at-home.” I know some of those games are really entertaining, but now isn’t the time to get lax with your online security.
Scammers work great from the comfort of their home. And as more people face financial insecurity, chances are good you can’t afford to lose any cash right now. Please stay safe, as well as healthy.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
