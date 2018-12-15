Jourdan Vian: Beware bedazzled baked goods
There’s something about a sparkle that just makes things seem so magical.
The twinkle of something catching the light catches the eye just as easily. Humans old and young are drawn to shiny objects. We just can’t help it. Whether it be a flickering light or a sparkly ring, we just enjoy it.
Some people enjoy it a little too much.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and I are here to suggest you: maybe don’t eat glitter.
I know, glitter is great. I love it in eye make-up and Christmas decorations, jewelry and glue. I don’t want to tell you how to live your life. But please be careful when you put it in your food.
The FDA sent out a consumer update Friday to remind people that while glittery cakes and food are all the rage, not all those glitter decorations are fit to eat. It marks at least the second time the FDA has had to tell U.S. residents not to eat glitter.
“Your soon-to-be 6-year-old wants you to bake an elaborate birthday cake in the shape of a fairy-castle, complete with rainbows, unicorns and a princess for her party,” reads the FDA warning. “You’ve found a cake-decoration video online, but it uses ingredients that make you wonder if they are safe to eat.”
OK, first of all, I want to know why the FDA is assuming only 6-year-olds want an elaborate fairy-castle birthday cake. I got an elaborate beach-scene birthday cake from fellow reporter Emily Pyrek for my 29th birthday, complete with shining blue water, and it was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. There is no way I’d turn down a fairy-castle cake at age 30.
But I am going to insist that any cake decorations are safe to eat.
I feel like that’s a reasonable request and, frankly, I’m a little worried that this is something the FDA has had to release multiple consumer updates on. Are you all OK? Do you need an adult?
So what the FDA says is this: Some decorative glitters and dusts promoted for use on foods do, in fact, contain materials that should not be eaten.
“There are some glitters and dusts that are edible and produced specifically for use on foods. These products are made from ingredients that may be safely eaten. But others may not,” according to the report.
Worry not if you want your food to shine bright like a diamond. There are edible glitters available. I’m going to recommend you don’t go chasing waterfalls and stick with the sugar crystal sprinkles that you’re used to (the ones that have been around since I was a kid and probably way longer. That’s plenty of sparkle for me).
But if that’s not enough for you, make sure that you read the label. If you don’t see the world “edible” on it, do not eat it.
The FDA notes that companies that make any edible glitters or dusts are required to include a list of ingredients on the label. No ingredient list, no eating, OK?
Common ingredients in edible glitter or dust include sugar, acacia (gum arabic), maltodextrin, cornstarch, and color additives specifically approved for food use, including mica-based pearlescent pigments and FD&C colors such as FD&C Blue No. 1.
If you’re buying instead of baking, talk to your baker, the FDA says.
“When in doubt, ask to see the labels of the decorative products to ensure they are edible. And be informed about the glitter and dust products sold on the Internet. Ask the seller to provide ingredient information from the manufacturer before you buy,” according to the FDA.
No offense, but if I’m not certain my baker is giving me things safe to eat, I’m just not going to buy it. Better safe than sorry. My insides do not need to be glittery.
I’m a little aghast that this needs to be said, to be honest, but there’s a Tribune columnist who is getting up there in years who has been known to bring in bugs and dog treats to potlucks, so I put nothing by anyone anymore.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter, @Jourdan_LCT.
