Naming things can be powerful, for good or for ill.
For me, it was freeing to get labels like “bisexual” or “depressed,” because it let me name what I was feeling. It gave me the ability to put into words the concepts that defined me, which was an incredibly empowering act.
But sometimes naming things just makes it easier to dismiss them.
In the case of “cancel culture,” the name undermines everything the original writers were attempting to do.
“Cancel culture,” for those who don’t know, is the idea of boycotting certain people who have done something deemed unacceptable. To quote Merriam-Webster, “To cancel someone (usually a celebrity or other well-known figure) means to stop giving support to that person.”
The term came from Twitter, where African-Americans used the social media platform to talk about celebrities like Bill Cosby and R. Kelly, known for mistreating mostly women of color, and calling on others to avoid consuming their products in a way that would still give them money.
Basically, “cancel” became shorthand for telling people not to buy albums, watch TV shows or enjoy their work until the celebrity fully addressed their wrongdoing.
It’s a way of protesting and pressuring celebrities into engaging with how their behavior harms people. The idea behind it is to hold people in power accountable to the public. Getting together to cancel someone is just about the only way to successfully encourage them to reconsider their actions.
More accountability is a good thing. The #MeToo movement and other online campaigns like #MuteRKelly have successfully created it.
The grassroots hashtags spread like wildfire and convinced people and companies to actually reckon with abuse or be cancelled like Louis C.K. or Harvey Weinstein, whose careers took a major hit after stories of their actions became public knowledge.
What’s now known as “cancel culture” gave us the space to look critically at our entertainment and entertainers, to talk about ways they’re perpetuating harmful ideas or pushing awful stereotypes. It reminded us normal people that we have power when we band together and speak up, and say how you act matters to us.
Of course, now people are hitting back.
Someone decided to label it “cancel culture,” and the glib label has made it much easier to disengage and ignore real problems.
We’ve got everyone from former President Barack Obama to Donald Trump Jr. criticizing cancel culture, and people like conservative pundit Ben Shapiro complaining that cancel culture is just an example of people being afraid of ideas that challenge their own.
It’s more than a little ridiculous. If anything, it’s the other way around.
Complaining about cancel culture is complaining that people are challenging what people in power are saying and doing. The critics of cancel culture are the ones refusing to engage with ideas that don’t line up with their own.
The status quo in America has been that we disconnect the private lives of artists from the art. We watched Woody Allen’s movies for a decade without thinking about the allegations against him. The idea that we should consider the allegations of Dylan Farrow when choosing whether to give Allen money is the new one.
And frankly, cancel culture is just people deciding who to give their money to based on artists’ actions, not just their art. You can argue for or against it, but it’s a conversation worth having.
I’m not saying nobody’s ever taken criticism too far, but doesn’t it make more sense to argue against the merits of the specific criticism than to just stick our heads in the sand and pretend that the problem is the existence of criticism as a whole?
I mean, I didn’t think it was fair that “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn got fired from Disney for some bad jokes he made on Twitter after he apologized for them and admitted they were “stupid, not at all funny, (and) wildly insensitive.”
But my problem isn’t that people pointed out that joking about pedophilia and rape is bad and was also bad 10 years ago. My problem there is that Gunn got fired after engaging with the criticism and admitting his actions were bad.
When someone complains about your favorite artist, don’t dismiss it as mere cancel culture. Think critically and talk about what happened. More conversation is always a good thing.
