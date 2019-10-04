In the fight between dogs and cats, cats usually lose.
Dogs are man’s best friend. They’re exuberant in their affection and always look like they’re smiling. So often they have all the energy, and they have a love for sharing their people’s snacks that cannot be contained.
Cats, on the other hand, are called aloof. People say cats tolerate humans but don’t love them. They’re accused of being grumpy jerks just because they don’t always want to be picked up and carried around.
New research suggests we’re too hard on our feline friends. Despite a stereotype that dogs’ ability to form attachment bonds to people is unique, cats are just as likely to form an attachment to their owners.
A study called “Attachment bonds between domestic cats and humans” published in September in a journal called Current Biology tested whether cats had the ability to develop human-like social attachments to people.
The short answer is yes. Cats may be independent by nature, but they do love us and don’t like to be too far away if they can help it.
Full disclosure: While I like dogs fine, I am definitely a cat person. I have two cats myself — Hucklefurry Finn and Louisa May Allcat — who are just over 1 year old and are absolutely adorable. The little fuzz-balls have a fondness for balls with bells inside and toy mice that squeak, and they go absolutely crazy for the laser pointer. Plus, they have a yogurt obsession that rivals Terry from “Brooklyn 99.”
They are as far from aloof as you can get. Both greet me at the door each time I come home. As much as they like to lounge, it is not a coincidence that my cats just happen to always be in the same room as I am when I’m home. They like to cuddle up with people and even try to groom humans like they do each other. Louisa even likes to try and climb up into my arms while I’m doing my makeup in the morning.
If that’s not attachment, I don’t know what is.
So I might have a bit of a bias, but I was fascinated by this study.
Basically, researchers evaluated the social connection between cats and owners, using a test similar to studies used to evaluate the social capabilities of dogs. The cat spent two minutes in a new room with their owner, was left alone for two minutes, and then they were reunited for two minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Cats are always a little stressed in a new place — aren’t we all? If the cat is attached to its owner, it will relax when the human comes back and if it isn’t, it will stay stressed.
According to the study, the majority — about 64% — relaxed when their person came back, demonstrating a response the researchers called “secure.” They exhibited what’s called a “contact-exploration balance” which means they’d come visit their owner, then go explore a little. Basically, they like to check things out, but it was kind of stressful, so they would stop periodically visit their owner.
The numbers are comparable to results from infants and dogs. About 65% of babies form secure attachments to human caregivers and 58% of dogs.
To quote the study, “Cat attachment style appears to be relatively stable and is present in adulthood. In free-roaming settings both cats and dogs are facultatively social species and live individually or in groups based on environmental pressures and availability of resources.”
They’re also “social generalists,” meaning they can be friends with just about anyone — dog, cat, human, it doesn’t matter.
I chatted with Heather Hankins, executive director of Coulee Region Humane Society, to get her thoughts on the study. As someone who works with both cats and dogs each day — adopting out 1,132 cats last year — I figured Hankins would have a good perspective.
Hankins stressed that not all cats are the same, but said cats are just like dogs that way.
“They all have different personalities, of course. Some are definitely more lovey and more attached to people than others,” Hankins said.
Some can be standoffish at first, especially rescues with complicated pasts.
“Some, I think, do pick out their people,” Hankins said, recounting stories of cats seeing perspective owners coming through and deciding which one they want to go home with. “Once they found their people, they want to be with them.
“Once that attachment is formed, you’ve got a friend for life,” Hankins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.