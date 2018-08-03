I’ve never been very good at making friends.
Don’t get me wrong, I want to. While it’s not a stretch to say I’m cynical, I do genuinely like being around people.
Being horribly shy and awkward from basically birth to age 19 did not make it easy to learn the necessary skills to make friends. I remember one incredibly awkward exchange from my freshman year of high school, where a kid went out of his way to be friendly to the new kid (me) and I was so anxious at talking to someone I didn’t know that all I could come up with were one-word answers to all of his perfectly normal questions. Eventually he made some excuse and walked away, because I was just giving him nothing to work with as far as starting a conversation went.
Now, of course, I’ve finally learned how to be property sociable and let people in, only to learn a different annoying lesson: It’s incredibly hard to make friends as an adult.
When you’re a kid, you’re thrown together on a daily basis with dozens of people your own age. Even I managed to actually make a few really good friends at school, and that’s with moving in the middle of my freshman year of high school.
As an adult, most of my time is spent either working or running errands to keep things running smoothly at my apartment. That makes keeping up with my friends outside of work surprisingly difficult. I don’t think I know anyone who works the same hours I do, so we’ve got to find time when none of us are busy and we all have the energy to actually go out and do something, which is not as easy as it sounds.
This is why I’m hugely in favor of celebrating Friendship Day, which is the first Sunday in August each year.
The holiday has been a U.S. holiday since it was officially recognized by Congress in 1935, but it hasn’t been celebrated much.
According to its website, appropriately named friendshipday.org, “Human beings are social creatures and have always valued the importance of friends in their lives. To celebrate this noble feeling it was deemed fit to have a day dedicated to friends and friendship.”
Friends are invaluable. I feel incredibly lucky to have found the friends I have and to be able to cultivate real friendships with my family members. Like any relationship, friendship takes work on both sides, and I’m so grateful when my friends put forth that effort, even if it’s just to tag me in a meme that made them laugh.
Wikipedia claims Friendship Day was coined by Joyce Hall of Hallmark in 1930, which would make it literally a Hallmark holiday. I couldn’t find anything to corroborate the claim, but, you know what, I wouldn’t care if it was.
While I am extremely unlikely to shell out Hallmark prices (or actually like a card that cheesy), I do like sending greeting cards and receiving them too. If I had realized Friendship Day was Sunday before it was too late to mail anything before then, I guarantee you at least one person would be opening a card signed by yours truly today.
Friendship Day should at least be as big of a thing as Valentine’s Day or Father’s Day, and I’d argue it’s more important than the historically inaccurate Columbus Day or the U.S. version of Saint Patrick’s Day. Making and keeping friends can be hard work and your friends deserve regular appreciation, at least as much as your family does. I mean, barring abuse, your family is obligated by blood to put up with you. Your friends can walk away at any time and choose to stick around.
So take a second Sunday to show your friends some appreciation. While friendshipday.org recommends flowers and cards, I say it’s fine to start small. Just let your friends know you care about them, whether it’s through sending them a gif that will make them laugh or just shooting them a text message to ask how they’ve been lately.
Let’s make Friendship Day a thing.
