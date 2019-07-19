The claws are coming out and fur is flying Friday at the Tribune after the trailer for the movie “Cats” was released.
The musical, which is apparently about something to do with a cat changing her life and joining a theatre group — I think. It’s really hard to tell what’s going on here — is coming out this Christmas. It stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench, among other big names.
Let’s start this off with a statement: I like musicals. I would 100% be on board with a movie adaptation of just about any musical. Just not “Cats.”
The musical “Cats” terrifies me, and not in the fun way like a horror movie about a group of plucky young people fighting off a serial killer or monster of some sort. In “Cats,” the monsters are the plucky young people.
My first exposure was when I was young and impressionable and saw clips from the 1998 direct-to-video movie on PBS. Is it a cat? Is it a person? Is it some sort of weird hybrid like Hermione in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” when she takes the Polyjuice Potion? No one knows and it’s very unsettling.
There is so much to unpack in this trailer and none of it makes sense.
I don’t understand. How big are they supposed to be? They look like adult humans, but then they’re holding cutlery that is much too large for their paws (hands?). Sometimes they walk and run on two feet, but other times they crawl around on all four.
How do clothes work in this movie? James Corden has a suit and tails, but Francesca Howard wears nothing but her cat suit. Is she naked or is Corden just overdressed?
The cats have changed from when I was a kid, which I would say is a step in the right direction, except they just got more human-like and it’s somehow worse than the fake fur all over the Broadway actors’ faces.
There’s this thing in media called “the uncanny valley,” which refers to the point where something is extremely close to human-like, but not quite, and it’s disquieting. That is where these cat-people fall.
Lest you think it’s just me, my fellow Tribune reporters don’t like it either.
“It’s still distressing to see actors’ faces surrounded by fur,” said health reporter Emily Pyrek.
Worse, I think is the breasts on the women. I honestly can’t figure out if it would be better or worse if they removed them digitally when they added the CGI fur.
Our digital intern, Matt Murphy, is bothered by the faces.
“The teeth throw me off,” Murphy said. “It’s like having a human smile.”
Our other intern, Kylie Mullen argued that they would be better off embracing the CGI design of the Na’vi from “Avatar.”
“They have really broad noses and angular eyes, and they look very cat-like,” Mullen said.
She also suggested the creepy CGI effects could be a deliberate attempt to generate buzz, which sounds like a “Bee Movie” thing. Shouldn’t the “Cats” movie generate some purring?
My fellow cat-person, crime and courts reporter Basma Amer, was indignant on behalf of our furry friends.
“It’s offensive to cats,” Amer said.
She and Pyrek got into a bit of a cat-fight over whether “Cats” or “Planet of the Apes” had creepier human-faced-animals, with Pyrek saying the trailer’s cats were just as bad and Amer insisting there was no way they were on the same level.
“‘Planet of the Apes’ made more sense than this. That’s how bad it is,” Amer said.
I’ve watched the trailer several times now as I’ve written this column, and I must say it’s kind of growing on me. Maybe its incomprehensibility is its brilliance. I can’t stop thinking about it and the more I think about the more I feel like I need to see it and figure it all out.
Curiosity killed the cat? Oh, no. Curiosity is saving “Cats.”
