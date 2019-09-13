Thursday night’s Democratic Debate left me with many questions.
How can a presidential candidate give people $12,000 and also not violate campaign finance laws? Are there a lot of Asian doctors, or is that a stereotype I’ve never heard before? Why does Joe Biden keep calling his opponents “president,” and does he really think the problem with kids in poor school districts is that they don’t listen to the radio or record players at night? Did anyone really think Corey Booker was going to make everyone become vegan?
Out of all my questions, the biggest one I have was in response to points made by several candidates in the first 45 minutes. As they debated whether the United States should have a government-funded “Medicare for All” health plan, several mentioned how they’ve heard from people who just love their insurance provider and wouldn’t give it up for anything.
My question: Who are these people?
I’m serious. If you or someone you know really likes your health insurance company — not your doctor, not the person who answers the phone when you need to call them, but the company as a whole — please send me an email, tell me who your insurance provider is and exactly what you actually like about it. Also, consider adopting or marrying me so I can also have your great insurance.
My insurance company exists to annoy me. It’s not the fault of my employer. I believe it’s just the nature of insurance companies everywhere.
The company does things like cover my birth control device, then refuse to cover the required follow-up appointment to make sure it would work properly. Last summer, it covered my physical, but it then declined to cover any one of the lab tests my doctor ordered. When I was in therapy last year, the insurance company basically covered none of it until I met my high deductible.
This is not the ideal situation.
If there was a better option, I’d be all over it, especially if it were like the health insurance provided by the military that was I was on from ages 11 to 22 as a military dependent. College-me was spoiled by the ability to go to the doctor and not receive a $100 bill that I could barely afford. But then, the people I know who have Tricare now also hate their insurance.
Not that there aren’t reasons to be worried about “Medicare for All” would mean for you.
I have it on good authority that signing up for Medicare is a difficult and frustrating process. I imagine having everyone do it all at once would just make it that much more difficult, as everyone who knows about Medicare adjusts to new rules and whatnot. I would hope that it being open to everyone would let them remove some red tape designed to keep people who don’t quality for it out.
I also can see being worried about your budget and bottom line. Would savings on your monthly contribution, deductible and co-pays outweigh the tax increase to pay for it? It’s hard to say because it depends on how healthy you are and what you’re paying now — not to mention your tax bracket.
I’m worried about how the government’s involvement in health insurance will affect reproductive health. Will we be arguing at every election about whether insurance should cover abortions and in what specific cases and at how far along? Will the problem of having men who have no expertise in female reproductive systems try to regulate them be worsened? I really hope not.
What happens if someone is elected who agrees with the weird fundamentalist position that birth control options such IUDs are abortions? It sounds ridiculous, but that’s exactly what Hobby Lobby argued in its case against the Affordable Care Act.
There’s a certain amount of “devil you know” attitude when it comes to health insurance. People want to stick to the system they’re used to.
It makes sense. Health insurance is complicated, and we’re busy. What I want most is a system that lets me focus more on getting better than paying bills when I’m sick.
