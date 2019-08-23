Hot dog! Man’s best friendship has a ton of benefits.
If you have a dog, you never need to worry about cleaning crumbs you’ve dropped on the floor, someone is always happy to see you when you get home, and you get a whole new appreciation for puppy dog eyes.
Plus they are are furry and adorable and seem to have a sixth sense for when you need a hug. They are so sweet and pure, even minutes after eating something they really shouldn’t have been chewing on.
With a dog by your side, it’s just paws-ible that you could have a healthier heart, according to a study published recently in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes.
Ruff analysis of data from the Kardiozive Brno 2030 study, which examines the association of pet ownership with cardiovascular disease risk factors, shows dog owners are less likely to have those risk factors.
According to a news release from Mayo Clinic sent out this week, the study was based off of more than 2,000 subjects in Brno, Czech Republic, from January 2013 through December 2014. Researchers first established baseline health and socio-economic information and will follow up every five years through 2030.
In the 2019 evaluation, the study looked at 1,769 subjects with no history of heart disease and scored them based on Life’s Simple 7 ideal health behaviors and factors, as outlined by the American Heart Association: body-mass index, diet, physical activity, smoking status, blood pressure, blood glucose and total cholesterol.
The study compared the cardiovascular health scores of pet owners overall to those who did not own pets. Then it compared dog owners to other pet owners and those who did not own pets.
So far, so good for people with pets, according to Dr. Andrea Maugeri, a researcher at the International Clinical Resaerch Center at St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno and the University of Catania in Catania, Italy.
“In general, people who owned any pet were more likely to report more physical activity, better diet and blood sugar at ideal level,” said researcher Andrea Maugeri. “The greatest benefits from having a pet were for those who owned a dog, independent of their age, sex and education level.”
The study demonstrates an association between dog ownership and heart health, which is in line with the American Heart Association’s scientific statement on the benefits of owning a dog in terms of physical activity, engagement and reduction of cardiovascular disease risk, according to Mayo.
It should come as no surprise that owning a dog is good for your heart.
If you want to be all rational about it, it’s because you tend to move around more if you have a dog.
Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, chairman of the Division of Preventive Cardiology at Mayo in Rochester, Minn., and one of the investigators in the study, said having a dog prompts owners to go out, move around and play with their dog regularly.
If you want a dog that’s well-behaved and healthy, you’ve got to take it for walks or take it to the dog park. On one particularly memorable occasion, my friend and co-worker Elizabeth Beyer even took her dog canoeing. (Indiana Jones did not enjoy it, but she’s a big fan of swimming).
Owning a dog is also linked to better mental health and less perception of social isolation, according to Lopez-Jimenez, which are both risk factors for heart attacks.
Makes sense to me. I’m a lot less stressed out after I spend a day with a dog. They’re endlessly entertaining, and no one will ever love you more.
And I say this as a cat person. My cats love me enough to greet me when I come to the door, but they don’t hold a candle to my grandma’s dog, who wants to be in my lap the entire duration of my visit.
Maugeri said that the study findings support the idea that people could adopt, rescue or purchase a pet as a potential strategy to improve their cardiovascular health as long as pet ownership led them to a more physically active lifestyle.
This is definitely something I need, and I’m sure I could find a rescue.
Now we just need to convince my landlord.
