Jourdan Vian: Don't neglect your mental health during COVID-19 crisis

This week has been the longest year of my life.
A week ago today, I was writing to remind all of our readers to be kind to others while we were finding out how the coronavirus would affect La Crosse County.
I don’t think anyone expected it would be like this.
As health-care workers and news organizations have been working furiously this week, life in our area has gotten stranger and stranger.
Bars have closed their doors, restaurants have gone to delivery and pick-up orders only, hospitals are limiting visitors and people are working from home – if they’re working at all.
I went to the La Crosse County Courthouse Friday and every window in the place that leads to an office was closed. It was incredibly bizarre.
And Wisconsin state officials said Friday that things will continue to get worse before they get better.
“This has been hard and I’m sorry to say we do expect the situation to worsen,” Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said, adding she anticipates the virus to impact “thousands of Wisconsinites.”
This column runs Saturday, if you need reminding. I wouldn’t feel bad if you did: keeping track of the days has been a surprisingly challenging task this week.
However, it’s officially the weekend. Take a deep breath. We made it through the first week of the crisis.
It’s OK if you need to take a second and just reflect on how incredibly weird the world is right now. I know I do.
While we’re all doing everything we can to keep our physical health up, don’t forget to look after your mental wellness.
One of the things my therapist always reminds me is that it is OK to be worried or sad about what’s happening. It’s a matter of dealing with those feelings in a healthy way, rather than pretending they don’t exist.
It feels like ages ago that I interviewed Gundersen Health System counselor Michael Sersch about how to deal with the anxiety and fear that come along with times like this; however, his words are still wise.
Focus on what is in your control.
“What’s in my control? I can wash my hands, I can make some wise decisions on social distancing,” Sersch said.
We can’t control what other people do. We can’t make others stay home. We can’t wave a magic wand and make this all disappear and have everything go back to normal, no matter how much we might wish it.
We can stay home, care for our children, follow the advice of the La Crosse County Health Department. And we can look after our own health.
I’m not going to tell you yet again wash your hands and all the jazz. I think we all know it by now.
I’m talking about doing good things for your mental health.
Take breaks, find things to do that get your mind off of the coronavirus, find ways to move that make you feel good and don’t neglect your hygiene. You still need to shower, even if you are in quarantine, and with dentists closing down, now is not the time to be risking tooth decay, so keep brushing your teeth.
Take comfort in knowing that there are people stepping up to help their neighbors, even ones they have never met. I’ve seen post after post in at least two different Facebook groups of people offering to share their resources with others who are running low.
Please keep following your local newspaper for daily updates and information on what you can do. My incredibly talented coworkers and I are here working to find answers to all of your questions.
But if you need to take a couple hours off from reading the news, I promise we will still be here when you get back.
Take care.
