Jourdan Vian: Don't neglect your mental health during COVID-19 crisis

We can stay home, care for our children, follow the advice of the La Crosse County Health Department. And we can look after our own health.

I’m not going to tell you yet again wash your hands and all the jazz. I think we all know it by now.

I’m talking about doing good things for your mental health.

Take breaks, find things to do that get your mind off of the coronavirus, find ways to move that make you feel good and don’t neglect your hygiene. You still need to shower, even if you are in quarantine, and with dentists closing down, now is not the time to be risking tooth decay, so keep brushing your teeth.

Take comfort in knowing that there are people stepping up to help their neighbors, even ones they have never met. I’ve seen post after post in at least two different Facebook groups of people offering to share their resources with others who are running low.

Please keep following your local newspaper for daily updates and information on what you can do. My incredibly talented coworkers and I are here working to find answers to all of your questions.

But if you need to take a couple hours off from reading the news, I promise we will still be here when you get back.

Take care.

